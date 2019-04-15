HuffPost Finds

15 Inexpensive Bags And Purses To Get From Nordstrom's Spring Sale 2019

We found woven bags, backpacks and bucket bags on sale.
All The Bags We Want To Buy During Nordstrom's Spring Sale 2019

Nordstrom’s annual spring sale kicked off last week, which means there are so many markdowns on everything from backless mules and stunning one-piece swimsuits, to inexpensive rompers and jumpsuits.

The sale is going on through April 22, which means it’s the perfect time to stock up on wardrobe staples that will get you through spring and summer in style. Whether you’re looking for dresses and jumpsuits for wedding season or cute mules for spring, you might as well get it while it’s on sale at Nordstrom.

What better way to spice up your spring and summer wardrobe than with a beautiful handbag? It’s the perfect time for bags with bright colors, bold prints, and unique textures. Whether you’re looking for a new commuter tote in a funky color, or a practical waterproof backpack for spring showers, there’s something on sale for every style.

Below, we’ve rounded up 15 bags on sale at Nordstrom right now we’re loving. And if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Take a look:

1
Treasure & Bond Rowan Pebble Leather Backpack
Nordstrom
Originally $199, get it on sale for $99 at Nordstrom
2
Billabong Water U Doin Net Bag
Nordstrom
Originally $40, get it on sale for $24 at Nordstrom
3
Muche et Muchette Clare Ring Handle Faux Leather Crossbody Bag
Nordstrom
Originally $105, get it on sale for $52 at Nordstrom
4
Culta Gaia Small Ark Bamboo Handbag
Nordstrom
Originally $158, get it on sale for $111 at Nordstrom.
5
OAD New York Mini Arc Convertible Backpack
Nordstrom
Originally $395, get it on sale for $197 at Nordstrom.
6
Trademark Small Western Leather Bucket Bag
Nordstrom
Originally $398, get it on sale for $199 at Nordstrom
7
Sole Society Snake Embossed Faux Leather Clutch
Nordstrom
Originally $55, get it on sale for $33 at Nordstrom
8
Madewell Zip Top Transport Leather Tote
Nordstrom
Originally $188, get it on sale for $113 at Nordstrom
9
Nordstrom Bailey Genuine Calf Hair Clutch
Nordstrom
Originally $89, get it on sale for $44 at Nordstrom.
10
Nordstrom Leather Clutch
Nordstrom
Originally $99, get it on sale for $49 at Nordstrom.
11
ZAC Zac Posen Mini Belay Calfskin Leather Crossbody Bucket Bag
Nordstrom
Originally $195, get it on sale for $97 at Nordstrom
12
Topshop Margot Shoulder Bag
Nordstrom
Originally $55, get it on sale for $33 at Nordstrom.
13
Nordstrom Metallic Mesh Foldover Clutch
Nordstrom
Originally $69, get it on sale for $41 at Nordstrom.
14
Treasure & Bond Remy Pebbled Leather Backpack
Nordstrom
Originally $179, get it on sale for $89 at Nordstrom
15
OAD New York Everywhere Travel Wallet
Nordstrom
Originally $165, get it on sale for $82 at Nordstrom

