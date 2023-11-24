43 Of The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals

Beachwaver

51% off a Beachwaver B1, the rotating curling iron you've likely seen all over TikTok

I was a total curling wand devotee until I gave this a whirl a few years ago and have since been proselytizing about it to anyone with hair. Also I have very thick, long hair and this can handle it! It does most of the work for you thanks to buttons that'll spin the barrel either way once your hair is clamped in.



Promising review: "I have A LOT of hair. I have tried many many hair tool for curls and NONE of them give me a lasting curl like this tool does. I’m jazzed about it. If you have fine but A LOT of hair, this tool is amazing. Seriously." — Abbie