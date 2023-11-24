43 Of The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals

Popular items from this list:
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
51% off a Beachwaver B1, the rotating curling iron you've likely seen all over TikTok
I was a total curling wand devotee until I gave this a whirl a few years ago and have since been proselytizing about it to anyone with hair. Also I have very thick, long hair and this can handle it! It does most of the work for you thanks to buttons that'll spin the barrel either way once your hair is clamped in.
Promising review: "I have A LOT of hair. I have tried many many hair tool for curls and NONE of them give me a lasting curl like this tool does. I’m jazzed about it. If you have fine but A LOT of hair, this tool is amazing. Seriously." — Abbie
$100 off the Dyson AirWrap with long barrels if it's been on your wishlist
Promising review: "I was very skeptical as most of my friends and the models all seemed to have long, thick hair and mine is thin and fine. I could be more surprised and impressed with the style versatility I get in a fraction of the time. Curly or straight the Dyson air wrap is GREAT!!" —CJSki
Up to 50% off newly added deals and must-haves at Ulta
They've got beauty deals in tons of categories, like select mascaras and lippies for $12. Get Benefit Rollerlash here
and the Naked 3 palette here
.
50% off the IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Lines 1.5% Hyaluronic Acid Serum on Amazon
Promising review:
"I have used different serums the past couple of years and this is the one I keep returning back to! It’s. Great product for the price. My skin always looks hydrated and my tone is more even after using this daily for about two weeks. I apply it at night and in the morning under my usual face lotions. I have noticed a BIG difference when I ran out for about a week. My skin was much dryer and I woke up with lined under my eyes. I would highly recommend this product." — Sarah Venters
50% off Tom Ford Traceless soft matte foundation at Sephora
Promising review: "I used a damp BeautyBlender and the finish of this foundation is gorgeous! I got lucky and picked the perfect shade online. It has a very light feel, I would say this foundation is well worth the price tag!" — Gypsm
44% off the COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence on Amazon
It's a lightweight but SUPER hydrating face serum made to work on all skin types — yep, even sensitive skin. It addresses acne scars, dark spots, and fine lines. Plus! The snail mucin is harvested in an ethically and environmentally friendly way.
Promising review
: "I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." — Shelby
Plus 21% off COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer for the snail essence repair cream's partner in crime
To use as intended, apply the moisturizer after the snail repairing essence
has dried on your face in your skincare routine. Check out a TikTok of the snail mucin moisturizer
in action. Promising review:
"I don’t think I will use anything else! When I tell you this product makes my skin so soft and so even, it’s an understatement!
My skin is usually very dry, oily (acne-prone) and super sensitive, so it’s really hard for me to find something that can be hydrating but gentle at the same time. The product itself is on creamy/slime consistency, and sometimes you do have to work it in a little bit to absorb. After about 5-10 min the pro duct fully absorbs and you’re all set!
I use it after I apply their brand of hyaluronic acid
." — May
Over $60 off Shark's Flex Style hair drying system (basically their version of the Dyson AirWrap)
This set comes with 1.25" auto-wrap curlers, an oval brush, a diffuser, a paddle brush, and a styling concentrator.Promising review:
"I watched a lot of video reviews of this product before purchasing it, specifically comparisons with the Dyson AirWrap. Having used the AirWrap once, I always wanted one but couldn't justify the price. As such, this product by Shark is perfect. It allows me to style my hair faster and easier than ever
so I can always look polished and put-together even when I am crunched for time. I wish it came with a case for travel and storage at home, but there are a lot of options now on the market so you can just buy one. I have taken this product with me on multiple trips, vacations, professional conferences, and weddings. It has not disappointed me at all. It is super easy to learn to use.
I love the rotating head for blowdrying. I don't even use my normal blowdryer anymore and love that this tool can do it all. The blowout and straightening brushes reduce my natural frizz and smooth down my hair. I used this on my mom, who has thinning hair, for a party. It took only minutes to curl all of her hair and she received so many compliments from her friends! I would definitely recommend this to anyone looking to level up their hair routine and am very happy with my purchase.
" — Kermeka
Up to 60% off beauty and grooming goods on Nordstrom
25% off THE Revlon One-Step Volumizer hair dryer at Amazon
Promising review:
"This is the ultimate hair tool. It’s lightweight, comfortable size to hold without being too heavy and can fit a whole head width of hair on it at once (dried my hair in six sections). I have a shoulder length layered French bob, I have fine hair that is wavy. This tool plus a leave in conditoner and thermal protection spray, gave me the best and fastest blow out I’ve ever had. Even better than salon quality. No need for hair straightener touch ups; perfect smooth even shine with lots of volume and bounce. Curious to try it as a touch up tool the following day to reshape. I’ll report back :)" — AmyF
Up to 50% off bestsellers at Kiehl's
40% off a Solawave red light therapy wand
This. gadget. is. worth it! Using the Solawave was my first time introducing red light therapy into my skincare routine and the difference in my hyperpigmentation is honestly mind blowing. The tone of my face is much more even and the dark circles around my eyes have nearly disappeared.
Essentially, it's like a mix of a jade roller (which I already love using anyway) and an LED mask in one...with microcurrent/vibration therapy, too. You can apply the specific Solawave activating serum
or any conductive gel of your choice (I use a different one, myself!) and it will really
absorb the benefits when used with the wand. I only use it once every other day (at night) and it's super relaxing. My skin is always glowing the next day!Solawave
is a LGBTQ-owned small biz based in Los Angeles.
50% off sitewide at Facetory
Use code WOW50 at checkout.
Up to 50% off a Waterpik water flosser that's perfect for anyone with sensitive teeth or gums
Check out a TikTok of the Waterpik
in action.Promising review:
"I LOVE this Waterpik. I should have bought one years ago! I've always had trouble remembering to floss and even when I would consistently floss for weeks, my bleeding never stopped. Probably because I was doing it wrong, IDK. My bleeding stopped within a month of using this device and my gums are the healthy shade of pink you see on TV. (Ridiculous, I know but c'mon! How cool.)
I use this once a day, every day, and sometimes twice. It is a little noisy but who cares. Nobody complains. Not even my kids who love to come in while I'm drying my hair to yell at me about how loud the hair dryer is haha. Do this for your health! And please remember to drain the line after every use. Mine still looks new after three months of continuous use." — Sugarling
Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed
50% off Bomba Curls Dominican Forbidden Volumizer Oil at Bloomingdale's
Bomba Curls is a WOC-owned business founded by Lulu Cordero and inspired by her Afro-Dominicana roots. The products are meant to help curly-haired folks naturally boost growth and achieve maximum length retention. This formula is infused with pure coffee seed and castor oil mean to moisturize your hair and scalp, while promoting hair growth and making your strands look glossier.
Here I'm on a February trip to Iceland where I knew I'd be wearing a winter hat so I used it to let the little bit of my hair I could see shine in its natural texture.
40% off sitewide and 50% off select daily doorbusters at Korres
Up to 30% off luxury beauty faves from Dermstore
Up to 50% off select items at FOREO
40% off a box of peroxide-free whitening strips from Lumineux on Amazon
Promising review:
"I was a little skeptical of these since it was an IG ad that I saw but wow....these are AMAZING! They really do a great job of whitening (you see IMMEDIATE results) and they do not make your teeth sensitive AT ALL. Within a week, my teeth were significantly whiter!" — Amazon Customer
44% off a Colgate Optic White Overnight Whitening Pen on Amazon
Promising review:
"MUST-BUY. Absolutely amazing. I’ve only used the teeth-whitening overnight stick three times, and people are already starting to notice a difference in my teeth. I also have very sensitive teeth and tooth pain, but this hasn’t seemed to affect my pain at all.
I highly recommend this tooth-whitening product! I’ve always wanted white teeth!" — Shey Wilkey
30–50% off top brands at Sephora, like Sunday Riley
32% off a three-pack of Eos shea butter shaving cream
Promising review
: "I am so happy that I found this shaving cream! I hope they never stop making it! I have super sensitive skin and continuously got razor burn in my bikini area. I had to resort to waxing for years. But since I started using this shaving cream for the past year, I’ve never had razor burn again
!" — Richard
40% off sitewide at Eva NYC
Up to 30% off everything at Charlotte Tilbury with lots of two-for-one offers on bestsellers
Some individual items are marked on sale. Get 20% off all orders with code MAGIC20
; 25% of all orders $110+ with code MAGIC25
; 30% off on $160+ orders with code MAGIC30.
Get the Pillow Talk Matte Revolution lipstick duo
.
44% off Elizabeth Mott's waterproof eyeshadow primer on Amazon, which laughs in the face of oily lids
And it's cruelty-free!Promising review:
"So let me start by saying, I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high end to low...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. Using this primer, shadow lasts a full eight hours or more.
I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands, if I was lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you, Elizabeth Mott, for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" — Melissa Mae
Up to 55% off doorbusters and 30% off everything else at The Body Shop
40% off Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Dry Body Oil Mist on Amazon
It packs in oat and jojoba oil to help soften dry, rough sensitive skin.
Promising review:
"This oil is perfect for people who have dry skin and need some oil to moisturize their skin. The lotions don't last for me, but this light oil is the best. You don't need a lot, it absorbs right away, and its light scent is so soothing. l love it. My daughter loves it too." — Patti Misterka
Up to 50% off certain items and 30% off everything — plus an extra 10% off at checkout at Too Faced
25% off sitewide at Tatcha
Get a two-piece mystery gift with $100+ orders or a 4-piece gift for $200+ orders. Check out the Dewy Skin Cream
!
20% off everything at Supergoop
Up to 35% off select items at Shiseido
BuzzFeed / Maitland Quitmeyer
32% off the holy grail CeraVe's Skin Renewing night cream on Amazon
It has new packaging just FYI if it looks different when you order it!My colleague Maitland Quitmeyer loves this stuff and says:
"This is my all time fave, never-be-without night cream, and I'm wondering WHY did I just stock up for full price?!?!"Promising review:
"I’ve been using the same cream for over 7 years. Every other cream would break me out, not moisturize my skin enough, or just make me too oily. I got this because I’ve been breaking out and I’ve been trying to find something to calm my skin down. The first night I used this my skin improved!! Redness/bumps reduced, my skin was soft. I have very sensitive, oily, acne prone skin and this did not irritate my face at all. I wake up and my skin is soooo soft. My skin texture has drastically changed in just a week. My makeup applies so smooth and my pores even look better. My new go-to!" — Melody
30% off sitewide and up to 50% off select items at Clinique
30% off a bottle of Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Check out a TikTok of the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
in action. It's designed to work on all hair types to give your blowout the smoothest, most frizz-free styling of its life. If your greatest enemy is humidity, this little bottle is about to be your secret weapon. Bonus: you only have to spray it once every three shampoos for it to work, so it'll last you a long time.Promising review
: "I rarely — I don't think ever — rave about a hair product, but this is an exception. I got it to smooth out the frizzies in my hair and it performed above and beyond my expectations.
I'm not a fan of the price, but I'll keep buying it because it's worth it. I highly recommend this product!" — Amazon Customer
25% off sitewide at Glossier (30% off if you spend $100+), and even better deals on sets
39% off Klairs calming cream if your complexion is often red and splotchy
Promising review:
"Absolutely worth every single cent! I have severe rosacea that leaves my nose and cheeks dry, flaky, and breaking out. I’ve had little success with anything topical that will provide relief to my irritated skin. My sister recommended it to me when I was looking for a moisturizer after a severe sunburn that left my nose blistered and raw. I received my order Wednesday and applied it that night after washing my face. By Saturday afternoon my face is almost completely healed. The cream prevented peeling, and helped clear up my rosacea skin irritation! I’m completely amazed!
I’ve applied less than a dime size over my face four times! My skin has truly never felt better! It’s got to be witchcraft because not even the different RXs I’ve tried over the years have produced these results.
*I will note there was a very mild sting that lasted a couple seconds when initially applying but that was likely due to the raw skin. It was completely bearable." — Amazon Customer
30% off sitewide at MAC Cosmetics
30% off sitewide at YSL Beauty
I own the shine lipstick in several colors and it goes on so smoothly with major color payoff! Black Opium eau de parfum
is on sale, too.
30% off everything plus free shipping at Dr. Jart+
$60+ orders include full-size (!) Cicapair Sleepair Night Mask, Cicapair Cream and Cicapair Cleanser.
30–50% off select makeup, skincare, fragrance and more at Macy's
30% off everything and free shipping on all orders at Benefit Cosmetics
25% off everything at Naked Sundays plus lots of exclusive Black Friday bundles