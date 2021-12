All The Best Deals At Amazon This Week

$80 off a pair of Bose QuietComfort noise-canceling earbuds you'll probably be talking everyone's ~ear~ off about, because these headphones are worth their weight and more.

Even though they're small, they have great noise cancellation, a transparency mode that lets you decide how much outside noise you want to let in, touch controls, noise-rejecting microphones, and a long battery life. These earbuds give a new meaning to the phrase "small but mighty".Plus, they're weather and sweat-resistant, meaning they can go anywhere with you. The battery is made to last up to six hours in a single charge and the charging case gives you an additional 12 hours. You also get three sizes of eartips so you can customize them to fit perfectly."I don’t often do product reviews but these earbuds are by far the best I have ever owned. The music sounds crisp and clear. The base is just perfect. Very comfortable as well as super easy to hook up to your phone. I love those but usually prefer over the ear headphones. These are my current favorite — they stay put and sound phenomenal." — debra carlsen $199 (originally $279; available in two colors)