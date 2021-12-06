All The Best Deals At Amazon This Week

Promising review: "What else can you say about this product? It will replace three appliances that I use on a regular basis — rice cooker, air fryer, and pressure cooker. That's important to me because at this point kitchen space is at a premium. The packaging is great, the instructions are very clear and well written and it works very well. The first use was to make chicken bone broth using the pressure cooker feature. It worked flawlessly. Two-hour cook time. 10 min prep, 30 min to cool off. Three hours later I had homemade bone broth in the refrigerator. And the whole house didn't smell for 24 hours like it would with an open pot method. Anyway, the instant pot is a huge kitchen innovation IMO. Just get one, and use it." —Josh Brainard
This model has a cushioned seat, silent belt drive, and an iPad holder, so you can tune into Peloton classes without having to purchase that super expensive bike.
Promising review: "I purchased this spin bike after reading reviews for a number of bikes in this price range. So far, I am very happy with my purchase. The bike was fairly easy to put together although directions weren't stellar, but that seems to be the standard with anything anymore. I struggle to tip it up enough for the wheels to be effective when moving it so a pad would probably be beneficial for moving it around. I have been using it for a week in conjunction with a Peloton membership and have been really happy with it. Really quiet bike." —Rebecca Phillips
Promising review: "Overall, I love these earbuds. I’ve tried at least 20 different brands and styles and these are good for the following reasons. One. They are very comfortable. It sounds like it’s a silly reason to rate Earbuds, but if you have them in your ears all day it’s important. Two. They sound great for the price decent bass good separation and are loud enough. Three. They connect well and don’t drop out. Four. They have a very long battery life eight hours without recharging that your best themselves. Five. They are built really well. What are the downsides? The case is large, verging on not fitting in your pocket" —fast Freddy
Price:$49.95+ (originally $99.95; available in three colors)
5
36% off a 50-inch Insignia smart TV so you can upgrade your current television situation.
Promising review: "I love this TV. it has a great picture. I've owned the more expensive TV's and find that this one's performance is equal to and in some cases greater than them." —Sleeping in GA
52% off a full-body pillow pregnant people swear by for helping them get the best sleep at night, because it supports the whole body.
Promising review: "This pillow is amazing! I was encouraged to write a review but I honestly would have anyway because of how much I love this pillow! I’m 25 weeks and around 20 weeks started having trouble sleeping and back pain. I’m not kidding when I say the first couple of nights I got the best sleep I’d gotten in years. The pillow is great for propping ankles up and propping knees (which is great for alleviating back pain.) I was hesitant to buy because I’ve never paid more than $15 for a pillow but this was worth every penny!" —Amazon Customer
Price:$42.95 (originally $89.99; available in nine colors)
7
$100 off a Breville espresso machine to bring the coffee shop right into your home.
Promising review: "As a former Starbucks’, and independent coffee shop barista for a combined 6 years, I can fully and wholeheartedly say, that this machine IS WORTH IT! My husband accidentally purchased ground espresso beans so I wasn’t able to get to full coffee grinding experience with this machine as of yet, but needless to say, I’m amazed. Having years of experience learning how to craft that perfect shot, I did not need to tweek and calibrate this machine to get that $5 cup of Starbucks coffee. 😍 My only regret here is not purchasing this sooner. I rarely write Amazon reviews but felt I needed to do my due diligence to tell the world, and those on the fence, about this large purchase that it is entirely worth it. I cannot wait to wake up tomorrow morning and make myself a vanilla latte. 🙌🏼" —melanie
Price:$599.95 (originally $699.95; available in two colors)
8
34% off a fuzzy blanket to give you that extra dose of warmth.
Promising review: "I bought this as a replacement for a huge-sized one that was the same style. I was so big and heavy, my washing machine couldn't handle it when it got wet. This one is much more lightweight but still very warm and fluffy. My hubby is sleeping with it on the couch as I type this. :) The last one I kinda messed up by putting it in too hot of the dryer, abd it should probably be on a low heat so it doesn't get all matted. It is going to be a favorite around here for the winter." —Crystal
Price:$27.99 (for a queen size; originally $42.99; available in three sizes and seven colors)
9
32% off an ergonomic desk chair perfect for anyone who has been working from a less-than-ideal chair during the last couple of years.
Promising review: "Since covid started, I have been working from home and sitting in a regular table chair for 10+ hours/day. My back hurt me pretty badly. I then decided to upgrade the chair and couldn't be happier! My back pain is gone, and I am now comfortably working out of this chair! I highly recommended it. No bells and whistles, just the essentials, but the price is very affordable, and I love the white color! Easy and quick to assemble!" —David Montanari
Price:$127.49+ (originally $189.99; available in two colors)
10
24% off a Shark lightweight stick vacuum great for anyone with pets.
This has a self-cleaning brushroll specifically designed to pick up those pesky little hairs your furry friend leaves all around your house. Plus, it's made to be lightweight, has a runtime of 40 minutes, and a removable handheld vacuum so you can get into tight spaces.
Promising review: "I love this little vacuum. I was hesitant because there weren't very many reviews, but it works great for my needs. I use it often as I have 2 dogs. We use it on the tile, the short pile carpet, the outdoor patio, the couch. It's so lightweight, and I love not having a cord! The battery lasts long enough for me to vacuum our 2k square foot house and the couch. I would recommend for people who have to vacuum often and want a stuck, easy option." —Amazon Customer
Price:$249.99 (originally $329.99; available in two styles)
11
28% off a HyperChiller that can chill freshly brewed coffee in a minute without watering it down.
This 12.5-oz cup chills all beverages except carbonated ones. You fill it with water and put it in the freezer for 12 hours before using it. Plus, it's dishwasher safe!
Promising review: "My son loves cold coffee but doesn’t like the process or taste of trying to cool it the traditional way. Instead, he would go buy a cold coffee. So when I saw this, I got it for him as a gift. He called me the other day just to tell me how much he loves this chiller. He says it works perfectly to give him instantly cold coffee. All he has to do is pour his fresh-brewed coffee into the chiller, and it is immediately turned into ready-to-drink cold coffee. He told me I really scored with this gift." —Monica
Even though they're small, they have great noise cancellation, a transparency mode that lets you decide how much outside noise you want to let in, touch controls, noise-rejecting microphones, and a long battery life. These earbuds give a new meaning to the phrase "small but mighty".
Plus, they're weather and sweat-resistant, meaning they can go anywhere with you. The battery is made to last up to six hours in a single charge and the charging case gives you an additional 12 hours. You also get three sizes of eartips so you can customize them to fit perfectly.
Promising review: "I don’t often do product reviews but these earbuds are by far the best I have ever owned. The music sounds crisp and clear. The base is just perfect. Very comfortable as well as super easy to hook up to your phone. I love those but usually prefer over the ear headphones. These are my current favorite — they stay put and sound phenomenal." —debra carlsen
Price:$199 (originally $279; available in two colors)
13
46% off a whiskey decanter globe set.
Promising review: "This is a beautiful set. The stand is solid, stable, and well designed. The glasses are standard-size rocks glasses, and the decanter is larger than I expected. The glasswork is very nice with crisp etching, and the ship is more detailed and attractive than the pictures show. I’m very happy with this. I’ll be using it as both a showpiece and service set." —G.F.F.
Promising review: "I have a 12-year-old Corgi who liked to jump on the bed but as time passed along that became a challenge for him. These stairs have been great. The stairs are very sturdy, and it took very little time for him to learn how to go up and down the steps with confidence. I have purchased two sets of steps. The first steps I placed on the carpet, and it did not slip at all. The second set went on hardwood floors, and it were not as stable even with the adhesion pads on the bottom of the steps, so I put some 15-pound dumbells under the steps to secure them with a little carpet runner at the bottom step and he has been fine with that and is confident going up and down those steps as well." —Hazmat Guy
It features six removable storage drawers so you can sort all the pieces to find the exact one you need. Plus, this is super easy to move around your house so your dining room table isn't out of commission for actual dining when you're in the middle of a challenging puzzle.
Promising review: "I am so excited about my puzzle board. It is perfect! The drawers can be removed so I can hold them in my lap and look for pieces. The surface is smooth making it easy to move the pieces around. There is a lip on two of the edges which made it nice to snug my puzzle up to (and harder for the cats to mess up). I am very impressed and very happy!" —K. C. Johnson