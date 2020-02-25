All The Movies Joining Netflix This Week (Feb. 23-29)

Michele K. Short Elle Fanning and Justice Smith in "All the Bright Places."

Netflix adds a new adaptation of a young adult novel this week featuring Elle Fanning and Justice Smith in the leading roles.

Though Netflix did not share this adaptation, “All the Bright Places,” with critics beforehand, the trailer leans into the YA quirkiness. In reading the original novel’s synopsis, I’ll share that the story has dark undertones. Read more about the movie and watch the trailer below to determine whether you want to check this out.

I find it particularly interesting that Keegan-Michael Key shows up in this movie. The comedic actor has quietly done a ton of work with Netflix over the last half-decade. Beyond this new movie, he has also worked on the shows “Friends From College,” “Green Eggs and Ham” and “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance,” and had movie appearances in “Dolemite Is My Name” and “Win It All.”

Netflix also adds the classic movie “Jerry Maguire” this week. Renée Zellweger recently won her second Academy Award, so maybe now is a good time to revisit that movie.

Read on for the full list of movies joining Netflix this week.

Notable Movie: “All the Bright Places,” Feb. 28

Walter Thomson/Netflix Elle Fanning and Justice Smith in "All the Bright Places."

Details: In this young adult romance set in a small Indiana town, two teenagers decide if they should trust the burgeoning love they feel for each other. While one of the teens still mourns the loss of her sister, the other works through his developing thoughts of suicide.

The main cast includes Elle Fanning, Keegan-Michael Key, Alexandra Shipp, Justice Smith and Luke Wilson.

“All the Bright Places” runs 1 hour, 47 minutes.

Read On: The original 2015 novel begins with an epigraph quote from Ernest Hemingway: “The world breaks everyone, and afterward, many are strong at the broken places.” Trailer:

