This WWII Novel Adaptation Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

“All the Light We Cannot See” is currently the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

An adaptation of Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize winning novel, this limited drama series premiered on Nov. 2. Told over four parts, the show follows two teenagers in occupied France during World War II.

Aria Mia Loberti stars as a blind French girl named Marie-Laure LeBlanc, while Louis Hofmann plays German soldier Werner Pfennig. Hugh Laurie, Mark Ruffalo, Lars Eidinger and Marion Bailey also appear in the series, which has received generally negative reviews thus far.

Read on for more trending shows of the moment across streaming services including Hulu, Apple TV+, Max and Amazon Prime Video.



Another book adaptation is currently the top show on Hulu. “Black Cake,” which is based on Charmaine Wilkerson’s bestselling novel and produced by Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films, premiered on Nov. 1.

The epic drama traces one family’s story, spanning many generations and countries and even tapping into a murder mystery.

“For All Mankind” is one of the top five shows on Apple TV+ at the moment ― likely because the fourth season of the sci-fi drama is set to premiere on Nov. 10.

The premise of the series is an alternate history of the global space race. Basically, “For All Mankind” tackles the question “What might have happened should the Soviet Union reached the moon before the U.S.?”

The adult animated superhero series “Invincible” is trending on Amazon Prime Video following the premiere of its second season on Nov. 3.

Actors Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh and J.K. Simmons voice the main characters ― with additional appearances by Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Seth Rogan and a whole host of other impressive stars.

“Welcome to Plathville” is not a documentary about Sylvia Plath but a TLC reality show that follows a large family in rural Georgia with the same last name.

The series is currently trending on Max, where all five seasons are available to stream (with new episodes every Tuesday). As for a sixth season, TLC has yet to announce whether the show will continue or get the axe.