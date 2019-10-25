HuffPost Finds

All The Best Puffer Coats and Parkas You Need To Stay Warm This Winter

You won't have to sacrifice style or warmth with these puffer coats and parkas.

These 15 puffer coats and parkas will keep you comfy and cozy during the cold.
What you don’t want your winter coat to be? So trendy that you won’t want to wear it year after year, and too lightweight to handle winter’s coldest days. It can be difficult to decide the coat you’ll need to get through the wintery and windy days ahead, especially when there are so many options to choose from like denim, leather, plaid and teddy jackets.

Your best bet for finding a coat that’s classic and will keep the chills away? Getting either a puffer coat or a parka. These coats come back year after year and are designed with warmth in mind with their padding and lining.

Still, picking out a puffer coat or parka might take awhile since every brand seems to have their own take on the styles. Fortunately, we took care of that for you and found the 15 best puffer coats and parkas that’ll keep warmth in and cold out this winter.

Take a look below:

1
Chateau Puffer Jacket
J.Crew
Coming in colors like "bright cerise" and "vivid chartreuse," this puffer is sure to brighten your day and has a sherpa-lined removable hood. Get it for $198 at J.Crew .
2
Chateau Parka In Italian Stadium-Cloth Wool
J.Crew
J.Crew's take on the parka is made from Italian wool and has almost 400 reviews. Get it for $375 at J.Crew.
3
Juniper Velvet Puffer Jacket
Anthropologie
This puffer comes in a holly color that'll spruce up the holidays. Get it for $198 at Anthropologie .
4
Lillie Puffer Jacket
Anthropologie
This pretty in pink puffer jacket is printed with flowers and sure to stand out in the winter. Get it for $198 at Anthropologie .
5
Travel Buddy Packable Puffer
Madewell
This bestselling puffer from Madewell is made with recycled fabric and can be packed down into a neck pillow for the long holiday flights that await this season. Get it for $128 at Madewell .
6
Warm Core Down Coat
L.L. Bean
With warm in its title, this coat from L.L. Bean has a lot to live up -- luckily it has over 50 reviews and 4.4 stars-rating. Get it for $249 at L.L. Bean .
7
Arctic Parka II
North Face
This North Face parka has a serious reputation with over 1,700 reviews. Get it for $299 to 319, depending on the color and size, at North Face.
8
Original Long Puffer Coat
Hunter
While this coat is made from a lightweight shell fabric, it's made to withstand the coldest of temperatures. Get it for $275 at Hunter.
9
Faux Fur Trim Down Parka
Nordstrom
With a plush collar and a faux fur trimmed hood, this Sam Edelman parka will definitely protect your neck this winter. Get it for $195, down from $260, at Nordstrom.
10
The ReNew Long Puffer
Everlane
This puffer from Everlane is made almost entirely from recycled fabric. Get it for $175 at Everlane.
11
Chevron Stripe Puffer Jacket
Nordstrom Rack
This puffer from Andrew Marc features a fun chevron pattern and elasticized cuffs. Get it for $70 at Nordstrom Rack .
12
Hooded Down & Feather Jacket
Nordstrom
This Cole Haan jacket brings together some of the puffiness of a puffer with the insulation of a parka. Get it for $150, on sale from $225, at Nordstrom.
13
Insulated Prairie Dawn Parka
Patagonia
This parka from Patagonia is made with 100% organic cotton canvas. Get it for $280 at Patagonia.
14
Ultra Light Down Hooded Coat
Uniqlo
With a removable hood and a water resistant coating, this coat will come in handy during snowy days. Get it for $100 at Uniqlo .
15
Jane Hooded Longline Parka
Nordstrom
The long silhouette of this parka from Topshop and quilting will keep you protected from any wind. Get it for $150 at Nordstrom.
