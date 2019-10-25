All The Best Puffer Coats and Parkas You Need To Stay Warm This Winter

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Anthropologie and J.Crew These 15 puffer coats and parkas will keep you comfy and cozy during the cold.

What you don’t want your winter coat to be? So trendy that you won’t want to wear it year after year, and too lightweight to handle winter’s coldest days. It can be difficult to decide the coat you’ll need to get through the wintery and windy days ahead, especially when there are so many options to choose from like denim, leather, plaid and teddy jackets.

Your best bet for finding a coat that’s classic and will keep the chills away? Getting either a puffer coat or a parka. These coats come back year after year and are designed with warmth in mind with their padding and lining.

Still, picking out a puffer coat or parka might take awhile since every brand seems to have their own take on the styles. Fortunately, we took care of that for you and found the 15 best puffer coats and parkas that’ll keep warmth in and cold out this winter.

Take a look below: