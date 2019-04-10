HuffPost Finds

Dyson, KitchenAid, Keurig: The Best Way Day 2019 Deals On Small Appliances

Save on vacuums, cooking gadgets and more during Wayfair's biggest sale of the year.

For 36 hours only, Wayfair is having its lowest prices of the year during the annual Way Day sales event. You’ll be able to get up to 80 percent off furniture, home decor and appliances.

Now’s the time to save on everything from sofas with storage to those organization items you’ve been eyeing. If you’re not ready to redecorate just yet, there are actually a lot of small everyday appliances on sale that are worth snagging at prices better than Black Friday.

Replace your old blender with this NutriBullet for more than 40 percent off the original price, or get a deep discount on the Dyson vacuum that’s on everyone’s wishlist. Don’t forget, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day aren’t too far away, and it’s never too early to stock up on gifts — especially when they’re on sale.

To cut through the clutter, we’ve rounded up all the small appliances to get on sale during the Way Day event. Just be sure to act fast if there’s something you’re eyeing because the sale ends April 11.

Check out our guide to the best deals below:

1
5.5L Modernhome Family-Sized Digital Air Fryer
Wayfair
Originally $118, get it on sale for $78 at Wayfair.
2
Dyson V6 Trigger Vacuum Cleaner
Wayfair
Originally $200, get it on sale for $163 from Wayfair.
3
The Magic Bullet 8 Piece NutriBullet Set
Wayfair
Originally $110, get it on sale for $65 at Wayfair.
4
Hamilton Beach 8-Qt. Programmable Countdown Slow Cooker
Wayfair
Originally $70, get it on sale for $50 from Wayfair.
5
iRobot Roomba 690 Robotic Vacuum
Wayfair
Originally $350, get it on sale for $297 from Wayfair.
6
K45SSWH Classic Series 10 Speed 4.5 Qt. Stand Mixer
Wayfair
Originally $426, get it on sale for $260 at Wayfair.
7
Keurig K-Classic, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Wayfair
Originally $120, get it on sale for $90 from Wayfair.
8
Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner
Wayfair
Originally $600. get it on sale for $375 at Wayfair.
9
1.7 Qt. Cordless Stainless Steel Electric Tea Kettle
Wayfair
Originally $130, get it on sale for $55 from Wayfair.
10
Superior Popcorn Company 8 Oz. Carnival Popcorn Popper Machine with Cart
Wayfair
Originally $900, get it on sale for $196 from Wayfair.

