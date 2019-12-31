HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Nordstrom All the velvet you could ever want is marked down right now at Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale.

If you’ve been crushing on velvet, you’re in luck: velvet fever’s not going away anytime soon. Even after all those holiday parties.

Even luckier: the after Christmas sales happening right now have a lot of velvet hidden in them, from Anthropologie to Madewell. And we’ve found a lot of velvet dresses, tops, pants and skirts tucked away in Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale, too.

Since the editors at HuffPost Finds can’t get enough velvet either, we’ve found the best velvet that’s majorly marked down at Nordstrom.