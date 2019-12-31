HuffPost Finds

All The Velvet On Sale At The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale

If you've got velvet fever, we've found the best velvet skirts, pants, dresses and tops that are marked down at Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale.

All the velvet you could ever want is marked down right now at Nordstrom&rsquo;s Half-Yearly Sale.&nbsp;
If you’ve been crushing on velvet, you’re in luck: velvet fever’s not going away anytime soon. Even after all those holiday parties.

Even luckier: the after Christmas sales happening right now have a lot of velvet hidden in them, from Anthropologie to Madewell. And we’ve found a lot of velvet dresses, tops, pants and skirts tucked away in Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale, too.

Since the editors at HuffPost Finds can’t get enough velvet either, we’ve found the best velvet that’s majorly marked down at Nordstrom.

Check out the best velvet we’ve found at Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale:

1
Chelsea28 Velvet Camisole
Nordstrom
Originally $61, get it now for $41.
2
Free People Serious Swagger Tie Die Velvet Skirt
Nordstrom
Originally $128, get it now for $77.
3
Madewell V-Neck Flutter Sleeve Velvet Dress
Nordstrom
Originally $88, get it now for $70.
4
Halogen Velvet Ballet Wrap Top
Nordstrom
Originally $59, get it now for $35.
5
Eileen Fisher Pull-On Straight Leg Velvet Pants
Nordstrom
Originally $278, get the pants now for $111.
6
Halogen Velvet Pencil Skirt
Nordstrom
Originally $69, get it now for $41.
7
Halogen Metallic Stripe Square Neck Velvet Top
Nordstrom
Originally $59, get it now for $35.
8
RACHEL Rachel Roy Alma Floral Velvet Blouse (Plus Size)
Nordstrom
Originally $85, get it now for $51.
9
Madewell Pleated Wide Leg Velvet Pants
Nordstrom
Originally $118, get these now for $94.
10
Chelsea28 Long Sleeve Mock Neck Velvet Dress
Nordstrom
Originally $79, get it now for $47.
11
Madewell Velvet Smocked Yoke Tiered Top
Nordstrom
Originally $110, get it now for $88.
12
Foxcroft Faith Velvet Burnout Tunic Shirt
Nordstrom
Originally $108, get it now for $65.
13
Free People Heartland Long Sleeve Velvet Midi Dress
Nordstrom
Originally $198, get it now for $119.
14
NIC+ZOE Stretch Velvet Side Zip Pants
Nordstrom
Originally $138, get the pants now for $83.
15
Band of Gypsies Dix Stripe Velvet Dress
Nordstrom
Originally $89, get it now for $53.
