If you’ve been crushing on velvet, you’re in luck: velvet fever’s not going away anytime soon. Even after all those holiday parties.
Even luckier: the after Christmas sales happening right now have a lot of velvet hidden in them, from Anthropologie to Madewell. And we’ve found a lot of velvet dresses, tops, pants and skirts tucked away in Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale, too.
Since the editors at HuffPost Finds can’t get enough velvet either, we’ve found the best velvet that’s majorly marked down at Nordstrom.
Check out the best velvet we’ve found at Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale:
1
Chelsea28 Velvet Camisole
2
Free People Serious Swagger Tie Die Velvet Skirt
3
Madewell V-Neck Flutter Sleeve Velvet Dress
4
Halogen Velvet Ballet Wrap Top
5
Eileen Fisher Pull-On Straight Leg Velvet Pants
6
Halogen Velvet Pencil Skirt
7
Halogen Metallic Stripe Square Neck Velvet Top
8
RACHEL Rachel Roy Alma Floral Velvet Blouse (Plus Size)
9
Madewell Pleated Wide Leg Velvet Pants
10
Chelsea28 Long Sleeve Mock Neck Velvet Dress
11
Madewell Velvet Smocked Yoke Tiered Top
12
Foxcroft Faith Velvet Burnout Tunic Shirt
13
Free People Heartland Long Sleeve Velvet Midi Dress
14
NIC+ZOE Stretch Velvet Side Zip Pants
15
Band of Gypsies Dix Stripe Velvet Dress
