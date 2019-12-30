HuffPost Finds

All The Winter Coats Worth Snagging During The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale

You won't be huffing and puffing in the cold with these winter coats that are on sale at Nordstrom.

You'll look super stylish during the next cold spell with these winter coats that are on sale right now at Nordstrom.&nbsp;
You’ve probably felt the chill of winter already — once you see the first icicle, you know the fall’s officially over. That means your scarves, gloves and hats are working overtime to keep you warm, and that’s especially true of your winter coats.

Whether you prefer a parka, a plaid coat or love the drama of faux fur, it doesn’t hurt to have different coat options for changes in temperatures as the winter wears on (and for all the special occasions happening during the holidays).

So it might be the right time to snag some winter coats so when it gets a little warmer, you won’t be sweating in a full-length puffer coat.

Fortunately, Nordstrom just went live with their Half-Yearly Sale. The sale’s filled with all kinds of winter coats for every style and personality out there. And we narrowed it down to the coats that are the most worth it.

Check out some of our favorite winter coats that are marked down during Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale:

Sanctuary Sierra Print Faux Fur Coat with Fleece Lining
Originally $269, get it now for $161.
Sam Edelman Longline Plaid Coat
Originally $220, get it now for $132.
Court & Rowe Colorblock Teddy Coat
Originally $249, get it now for $149.
Lauren Ralph Lauren Plaid Quilted Jacket
Originally $190, get it now for $95.
RACHEL Rachel Roy Faux Fur Coat (Plus Size)
Originally $280, get it now for $140.
Bernardo Hooded Packable Down & PrimaLoft Coat (Plus Size)
Originally $228, get it now for $137.
Sam Edelman Stripe Faux Fur Jacket
Originally $220, get it now for $147.
Marc New York Chevron Puffer Jacket
Originally $99, get it now for $66.
BP. Reversible Long Puffer Coat
Originally $119, get it now for $71.
NVLT High Pile Fleece Coat
Originally $200, get it now for $100.
Pendleton Hayden Water Repellent Hooded Flannel Jacket
Originally $225, get it now for $135.
Kate Spade New York Pearly Button Fuzzy Coat
Originally $368, get it now for $220.
Halogen Wool Blend Hooded Wrap Coat
Originally $368, get it now for $184.
Gallery Bouclé Coat (Plus Size)
Originally $320, get it now for $160.
Gal Meets Glam Collection Eloise Check Coat with Faux Fur Trim
Originally $360, get it now for $144.
Marc New York Super Puffer Corduroy Jacket
Originally $129, get it now for $80.
Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific Stripe Faux Fur Coat
Originally $249, get it now for $149.
Lauren Ralph Lauren Wool Blend Reefer Coat
Originally $220, get it now for $110.
Halogen Animal Contrast Puffer Coat
Originally $219, get it now for $131.
CeCe Faux Fur Houndstooth Jacket
Originally $199, get it now for $119.
