Allbirds

Blisters, sore feet and raw heels ― those are only a few of the footwear symptoms that you won’t have when wearing a pair of Allbirds’ newest shoes: comfortable-as-hell flats.

Yep, the brand that made everyday sneakers as comfortable as your worn-in slippers is now making a feminine ballet flat that’s work-to-weekend appropriate and has the cloud-like comfort you’ve grown to expect from Allbirds.

Allbirds’ take on the traditional everyday flat — called Tree Breezers — is the result of customer feedback for a style that could be worn Mondays through Fridays. Comfortable-shoe advocates love Wool Runners as a weekend staple, but they needed a solution for workplaces and weeknights when sneakers aren’t ideal.

I’ve had the pleasure of trying out a pair of these beauties for a few weeks now ― and, let me tell you, they’re the most comfortable flats I’ve ever worn. Period. Their thick, padded wool insole is moisture-wicking, odor-fighting and incredibly soft, making them as comfortable (maybe more so?) as my favorite around-the-house shoes. Plus, they’re machine-washable, which is great for those sweaty summer weekends ahead.

Unlike most flats I’ve owned, these don’t require a “break-in” period. They were comfortable enough to wear all day long from the very first wear. They’re made of Allbirds’ unique eucalyptus tree fibers that makes them soft and breathable (much like eucalyptus sheets are cool and breathable), and they have sugarcane-derived foam soles.

Allbirds