The Walking Shoes That Multiple Reviewers Call 'Perfect' Are Up To 40% Off Right Now

Tree Dasher 2s

If you usually like to have incorporate a little extra movement in your day, then the Tree Dasher 2s may be your best grab in this sale. Like the Tree Runner, they're made with breathable eucalyptus material and cushioned well for walks. They Tree Dasher 2s also feature more responsive foam, extra grip on the soles, a sleeker fit, and an angular heel shape to soften impact — making them great shoes for jogging and other light workouts. Allbirds has five color options on sale in men's sizes 8-14 and seven color options on sale in women's sizes 5-11.'Told the sales lady that I was going on a European vacation and wanted a shoe that I could walk thru city streets in all day and wear to dinner that night. She pointed me to the Tree Dasher 2 and they were perfect. Over the course of two weeks, I averaged over 12 miles a day in these shoes and not once felt like I needed to get out of them when I got back to the hotel. My feet are a bit wide and the stretchy material made the overall fit just right. I definitely recommend!" — Jarret W.



"I struggled for MONTHS over what shoes would work during a 3 week trip to Portugal and Sao Miguel Island of the Azores. Primarily due to reading comments from people who had traveled there that you MUST get shoes that work on the slippery cobblestones, as well as being comfortable for lots of walking.My feet were never uncomfortable or tired, which I found pretty incredible given the amount of walking we did.Would I have preferred more of a hiking shoe, yes, and I would have liked to have had my hiking poles, too. But I was fine, just a bit more cautious where I walked as there were some muddy and wet areas. They still gripped much better than I would have expected." — Nancie G.