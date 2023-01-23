ShoppingShoessalessneakers

Some of Allbirds’ Bestselling Shoes and Sneakers Are On Sale

Known for comfortable sneakers and a small environmental footprint, Allbirds is offering up to 40% off some of its most popular styles.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

A pair of <a href="https://allbirds.pxf.io/c/2706071/1080122/13831?subId1=63ceb2efe4b0c2b49ad71558&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.allbirds.com%2Fproducts%2Fmens-wool-runner-mizzles-thrive-teal" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="wool Runner Mizzles" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63ceb2efe4b0c2b49ad71558" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://allbirds.pxf.io/c/2706071/1080122/13831?subId1=63ceb2efe4b0c2b49ad71558&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.allbirds.com%2Fproducts%2Fmens-wool-runner-mizzles-thrive-teal" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">wool Runner Mizzles</a>, men's <a href="https://allbirds.pxf.io/c/2706071/1080122/13831?subId1=63ceb2efe4b0c2b49ad71558&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.allbirds.com%2Fproducts%2Fmens-trail-runners-swt-telluride" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Trail Runners" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63ceb2efe4b0c2b49ad71558" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://allbirds.pxf.io/c/2706071/1080122/13831?subId1=63ceb2efe4b0c2b49ad71558&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.allbirds.com%2Fproducts%2Fmens-trail-runners-swt-telluride" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Trail Runners</a> and the wool <a href="https://allbirds.pxf.io/c/2706071/1080122/13831?subId1=63ceb2efe4b0c2b49ad71558&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.allbirds.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-wool-runner-up-mizzles-hazy-lime" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Runner-up Mizzles" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63ceb2efe4b0c2b49ad71558" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://allbirds.pxf.io/c/2706071/1080122/13831?subId1=63ceb2efe4b0c2b49ad71558&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.allbirds.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-wool-runner-up-mizzles-hazy-lime" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Runner-up Mizzles</a>.
Allbirds
A pair of wool Runner Mizzles, men's Trail Runners and the wool Runner-up Mizzles.

Comfort and sustainability is at the heart of Allbirds’ footwear. The buzzy brand gained a cult following in recent years thanks to running shoes and everyday sneakers that are as lightweight and breathable as they are supportive.

Currently, Allbirds is offering up to 40% off on select footwear, including bestsellers like their Wool Runners and Tree Runners for men and women.

Shop Allbirds men's sale
Shop Allbirds women's sale

And it’s more than just running shoes that you can snag on sale. The brand has added tons of other eco-conscious and versatile styles to their storefront, like ballet flats, technical sneakers and even cushioned slides.

Each design features some element of the brand’s core materials, such as the eucalyptus knit blend upper for an ultra-breathable wear or a water-resistant and temperature-regulating merino wool that’s perfect for all-season wear.

To shop some of the favorites, keep scrolling, or shop the entire sale up above.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Allbirds
Women's everyday sneaker
Featuring a proprietary knit fabric sourced from eucalyptus tree fiber, these everyday shoes are soft and always breathable. They also have a cushioned midsole for all-day support and once they get dirty, you can throw them in the washing machine for shoes that look brand new.
$74+ at Allbirds (originally $105)
2
Allbirds
Women's high-top wool running shoes
Feet stay dry and cozy inside these merino wool high-tops that are treated with a breathable and bio-based water-repelling shield. The cushioned foam insole also features moisture-wicking and odor-reducing properties while the all-traction outsole is perfect for gripping slippery surfaces.
$84+ at Allbirds (originally $145)
3
Allbirds
Women's wool slip-ons
These cozy slip-on sneakers are made with a soft and itch-free merino wool and have a contoured, cushioned insole that's sustainably crafted from sugarcane.
$64+ at Allbirds (originally $105)
4
Allbirds
Women's cushioned ballet flats
Finally, a pair of ballet flats that won't make your feet smell and are comfortable to wear all day long. This is thanks to the brand's proprietary knit blend that's ultra-soft and breathable, and a flexible, bouncy sole that conforms to your movements.
$59+ at Allbirds (originally $100)
5
Allbirds
Men's breathable everyday sneaker
Minimalist and suited for all-day wear, these classic low-top sneakers are made with breezy eucalyptus fibers and feature a bouncy, cushioned midsole layered with a moisture-wicking merino wool.
$74+ at Allbirds (originally $105)
6
Allbirds
Men's high-impact running shoes
The Flyer Mizzles are All Bird's performance shoe, intended for long distance runs, lengthy workouts or ambitious walks, no matter the weather. The angular heel shape softens impact and adds stability while the insole offers a springy, supportive cushion. Plus, the reinforced upper is made with merino wool that's been treated with a breathable and bio-based water-repelling coating.
$154+ at Allbirds (originally $170)
7
Allbirds
Men's wool running shoes
The Wool Runners are one of Allbirds' best-known shoes, great for walking in all weather conditions with a lightweight feel and cushioned support insoles. These rain-ready shoes feature certified natural rubber treads for a delightful bounce and better traction, and merino wool uppers that are water-repellent.
$74+ at Allbirds (originally $125)
8
Allbirds
Men's trail running and hiking shoes
Intended for trail running or hiking, these all-terrain technical sneakers have a sock-like collar to prevent debris from entering your shoes, a rugged outsole that grips any surface and a durable tear-resistant upper. You can also expect the same cushioned midsole for a wear that's stabilized, supportive and, above all, comfortable.
$99+ at Allbirds (originally $140)
