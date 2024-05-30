The Walking Shoes That Multiple Reviewers Call 'Perfect' Are Up To 40% Off Right Now

ShoppingShoeswalkingsneakers

There’s a strong chance, if you’re already familiar with the Allbirds shoe brand, you’re skipping what’s written here and scrolling straight to the goods below — and I don’t blame you. However, if you’re the new kid on the block wondering what company calls itself the “world’s most comfortable shoe brand” and how true that is, then oh hey, meet Allbirds. It’s a New Zealand-based brand that’s grown a cult following thanks to lightweight yet ultra-supportive footwear designs that so many reviewers say feel even better than they look. Today, the brand has a pretty good sale with men’s and women’s shoes marked up to 40% off.

While it’s one thing for a brand to claim it has the most comfortable shoe around, what really matters is what the people say. And boy, does Allbirds have folks talking. The kicks regularly earn 4- and 5-star ratings with reviewers gushing about their comfortability and the sleek style they can wear almost anywhere. Although most of the designs are ideal for everyday wear and light walking, people report that they’ve worn these shoes for everything from extensive walking on international trips, running and even hiking.

Check out the best finds in the Allbirds sale, plus what reviewers have to say about them. Also, in case it wasn’t obvious: You should probably hurry. Unlike the love folks have for these shoes, this up to 40% off sale probably won’t stick around for long.

1
Allbirds
Tree Runners
The Tree Runner, one of Allbirds' bestselling sneakers, is probably the best design to start with if you're new to the brand. If you already own a pair, then now's the best time to get another color option. The shoe is designed with eucalyptus fiber meant to feel lightweight and breathable so your feet don't feel weighed down or get too sweaty. The shoe also has a cushioned midsole designed for you to wear for a full day. You'll also be happy to know this shoe is completely machine-washable so you can keep them clean without much effort put in. They're primarily great for walking, warmer weather and everyday wear. Four color options are on sale in men's sizes 8-14 while five color options are on sale in women's sizes 5-11.

Promising review (for men's sizing): "Twice, I’ve bought a pair of Allbirds tree runners just before leaving on an urban vacation with lots of walking. No breaking in and great comfort. I have hot sweaty feet. Socks are a problem for me. I can wear these without socks in perfect comfort because the shoes breath so well. These shoes are much more durable than you would imagine." — Max G.

Promising review (for women's sizing): "I love my Allbirds. I had food surgery on one foot three months ago. Just went on a week's cruise and wore them everyday. They were so comfortable. I want a pair in every color." — Diana G.

Men's Tree Runners: $49+ (regularly $98)Women's Tree Runners: $49+ (regularly $98)
2
Allbirds
Tree Dasher 2s
If you usually like to have incorporate a little extra movement in your day, then the Tree Dasher 2s may be your best grab in this sale. Like the Tree Runner, they're made with breathable eucalyptus material and cushioned well for walks. They Tree Dasher 2s also feature more responsive foam, extra grip on the soles, a sleeker fit, and an angular heel shape to soften impact — making them great shoes for jogging and other light workouts. Allbirds has five color options on sale in men's sizes 8-14 and seven color options on sale in women's sizes 5-11.

Promising review (for men's sizing): 'Told the sales lady that I was going on a European vacation and wanted a shoe that I could walk thru city streets in all day and wear to dinner that night. She pointed me to the Tree Dasher 2 and they were perfect. Over the course of two weeks, I averaged over 12 miles a day in these shoes and not once felt like I needed to get out of them when I got back to the hotel. My feet are a bit wide and the stretchy material made the overall fit just right. I definitely recommend!" — Jarret W.

Promising review (for women's sizing): "I struggled for MONTHS over what shoes would work during a 3 week trip to Portugal and Sao Miguel Island of the Azores. Primarily due to reading comments from people who had traveled there that you MUST get shoes that work on the slippery cobblestones, as well as being comfortable for lots of walking. I bought many types of shoes to try before finally looking at Allbirds at the suggestion of a friend. THEY WERE PERFECT! I walked easily 7 or more miles a day up many hills and steps, on many slippery cobblestones and did fine. My feet were never uncomfortable or tired, which I found pretty incredible given the amount of walking we did. They even worked on an unplanned hike on a trail in the Azores where my husband was wearing hiking boots. Would I have preferred more of a hiking shoe, yes, and I would have liked to have had my hiking poles, too. But I was fine, just a bit more cautious where I walked as there were some muddy and wet areas. They still gripped much better than I would have expected." — Nancie G.
Men's Tree Dasher 2: $67+ (regularly $135)Women's Tree Dasher 2: $67+ (regularly $135)
3
Allbirds
Lace-Free Tree Dasher Relays
The Tree Dasher Relay is yet another good shoe for walks and light workouts but it's also a go-to for travel days. This shoestring-free, easy-off design make it great for moving around from place to place — especially if you hate fooling around with shoelaces at airports. The sneaker also features a dual-density SweetFoam midsole meant to give you loads of support. The men's shoes are on sale with two color options in sizes 8-14 while the women's shoes are on sale with three color options in sizes 5-11.

Promising review (for men's sizing): "These are great, very comfortable and lite. I wear these for walking and around town. I love that they are slip on, very easy on and off and my heel does not slip with or without socks." — Gregory A.

Promising review (for women's sizing): "I had not worn these before but was looking for a supportive but light, grippy sole shoe for international travel. I took another pair of shoes along just in case, but the Tree Dasher Relay was the only shoe I wore for nearly two weeks from flight over, walking all around London, to flight back. Amazingly comfortable!" — Margaret E.
Men's Tree Dasher Relay: $81+ (regularly $135)Women's Tree Dasher Relay: $81+ (regularly $135)
4
Allbirds
Allbirds Couriers
The Couriers are Allbirds' shameless answer to the classic rounded shoe silhouette made popular by New Balance, Reebok and the like. If you're digging this street style but want something that still makes you feel light on your feet yet supported, then grab these in the sale. The men's Courier is on sale in four color options in sizes 8-14. Meanwhile, the women's Courier is available in only this rich black colorway in sizes 5-11.

Promising review (for men's sizing): "Out of the box rheae were already the most comfortable shoes I've ever worn. Highly recommend. From a distance ce they kind of look like hobit feet so that's a bonus." — Caleb J.

Promising review (for women's sizing): "Ive gotten so many compliments on them! They are just as comfortable as the classic allbirds but with a fun style twist. The colors go with everything. I didn’t need any time to wear them in and they are great for walking, doing errands, travel, etc." — Charlotte D.
Men's Courier: $49+ (regularly $98)Women's Courier: $49 (regularly $98)
5
Allbirds
Allbirds Wool Runners
After the Tree Runners, the Wool Runners might be the most beloved Allbirds shoe. Despite their name, they're actually designed for everyday wear and walking more than actual runs. Given their wool design, they're also a great grab to stock up on before the fall mark-ups come around for cool-weather shoes. The wool design can easily make an outfit look put together without trying to hard or compromising your comfort. They're on sale in this cool blue hue in men's sizes 8-13 and in a grey and black color combo in women's sizes 5-11.

Promising review (for men's sizing): "Love these - 3rd pair of wool runners and I love the monochromatic look." — Nathan S.

Promising review (for women's sizing): "This is my 4th pair of Allbirds and the quality and comfort never disappoints! They came quickly and fit perfectly as usual." — Laura M.
Men's Wool Runners: $83 (reguarly $98)Women's Wool Runners: $78 (regularly $98)
