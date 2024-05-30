The Walking Shoes That Multiple Reviewers Call 'Perfect' Are Up To 40% Off Right Now

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

There’s a strong chance, if you’re already familiar with the Allbirds shoe brand, you’re skipping what’s written here and scrolling straight to the goods below — and I don’t blame you. However, if you’re the new kid on the block wondering what company calls itself the “world’s most comfortable shoe brand” and how true that is, then oh hey, meet Allbirds. It’s a New Zealand-based brand that’s grown a cult following thanks to lightweight yet ultra-supportive footwear designs that so many reviewers say feel even better than they look. Today, the brand has a pretty good sale with men’s and women’s shoes marked up to 40% off.

Advertisement

While it’s one thing for a brand to claim it has the most comfortable shoe around, what really matters is what the people say. And boy, does Allbirds have folks talking. The kicks regularly earn 4- and 5-star ratings with reviewers gushing about their comfortability and the sleek style they can wear almost anywhere. Although most of the designs are ideal for everyday wear and light walking, people report that they’ve worn these shoes for everything from extensive walking on international trips, running and even hiking.

Advertisement