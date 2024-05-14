AllBirds Running Sneakers Reviewers Say They ‘Live In’ Are 40% Off Today

“Aesthetically pleasing and comfortable too! I broke them in during a 5 day trip to NYC, that included walking 10+miles a day, with 20-30 flights of stairs. I wear them daily, as a nurse, who is on my feet for about 10 hrs/day. Highly recommend these.”— Nikki K.

“I have to say I was a little skeptical about the claims that these shoes are the most comfortable… but they really are! They’re the perfect mix of feeling like a soft cloud while being supportive and capable of high intensity activities. I’m absolutely obsessed.”— Cealia B.

“I love these shoes so much! It’s the third pair I own and can’t recommend them more. They are comfortable, do not hurt my feet and feel like I’m walking on air. I have tons of foot issues and have had surgery with metal plate in my foot and these feel so good. My back, hips and knees do not hurt either and I’ve had All of those replaced. Buy them you will not regret it. Allbirds are my favorite shoe brand.”— Tamara F.