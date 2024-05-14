AllBirds Running Sneakers Reviewers Say They ‘Live In’ Are 40% Off Today

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Whether you’re a walker, runner, or someone who spends all day on your feet, a pair of supportive shoes is essential – even at home. If you’re hunting for cushy sneakers to wear daily, consider the steeply discounted Allbirds Tree Flyer 2s, which several reviewers say are lightweight, stable, and offer plenty of spring for your step. Usually $160 a pair, they’re currently 20% off for Allbirds’ summer sale, while select colors are an additional 20% off. That means you can grab a pair for as low as $76.80.
The Thunder Purple and Botanic Red colors of the Tree Flyer 2s are listed at $96 each, but with the additional 20% off sale, they’re $76.80. Just remember to add each pair to your cart to see the reflected discount.
As several reviewers note, the Tree Flyer 2s are ultra comfortable. One happy customer says they have so much built-in support that they didn’t need to buy a replacement insole. Meanwhile, another reviewer shared that the sneakers were “instantly wearable with no break-in necessary. They comfortably hug my ankle without rubbing or being tied really tight.”
Made with materials like recycled plastic water bottles, highly breathable merino wool, and lyocell (eucalyptus tree fiber, for those who don’t know), the Allbirds Tree Flyer 2s are designed to be as low-impact as they are sporty. They’re also machine washable to keep your sneakers as pristine and odor-free as they were fresh out of the box. Just toss ’em in a delicates bag or pillowcase, wash them on a cold cycle, and leave them out to air dry. The brand claims its design propels you forward, which is helpful for runners and walkers alike who need an extra boost with soft cushioning and a supportive heel step.
If you need a new pair of daily trainers, lace up and run (or briskly walk!) to this deal before it sprints away—the deeply discounted Thunder Purple and Botanic Red colors likely won’t last long.
Read on for more promising reviews of the Allbirds Tree Flyer 2s and why these make such great daily beaters:
“Aesthetically pleasing and comfortable too! I broke them in during a 5 day trip to NYC, that included walking 10+miles a day, with 20-30 flights of stairs. I wear them daily, as a nurse, who is on my feet for about 10 hrs/day. Highly recommend these.”— Nikki K.
“I have to say I was a little skeptical about the claims that these shoes are the most comfortable… but they really are! They’re the perfect mix of feeling like a soft cloud while being supportive and capable of high intensity activities. I’m absolutely obsessed.”— Cealia B.
“I love these shoes so much! It’s the third pair I own and can’t recommend them more. They are comfortable, do not hurt my feet and feel like I’m walking on air. I have tons of foot issues and have had surgery with metal plate in my foot and these feel so good. My back, hips and knees do not hurt either and I’ve had All of those replaced. Buy them you will not regret it. Allbirds are my favorite shoe brand.”— Tamara F.