Alleged Stalker Reportedly Threatened Taylor Swift At Her Building

FILE - Taylor Swift appears at the 2021 premiere of "All Too Well" in New York, New York. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

NEW YORK (AP) — A 35-year-old New York man is facing trespassing and stalking charges after authorities said he entered two New York City residences linked to the famed singer-songwriter Taylor Swift.

Police say the suspect, who was arrested Friday, entered one of the residential buildings, located in the city’s Tribeca neighborhood, on March 26. He walked “through an unlocked door and remained unlawfully” before fleeing on foot when security told him to leave, investigators said.

On June 12, the same man entered another residential building linked to Swift, located on the same street, and “made threats through the intercom toward a 32 year-old female,” according to a spokesperson for the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information.