Alleged Threesome Led To 60-Person Brawl On Carnival Cruise, Passenger Says

A recent Carnival Cruise packed an unexpected punch.

A huge fight that took place among a crowd of passengers aboard the Carnival Magic was allegedly ignited by allegations of cheating, according to a passenger who shared video of the fight with Fox News Digital.

An alleged threesome among guests aboard the vessel caused a rift after one person’s significant others discovered the tryst on the trip, according to the witness.

The onlooker, Theresa James, who identified herself as a travel agent, said she saw the fight from her cabin door.

She told the Fox News outlet that the melee began about 2 a.m. near the ship’s dance club and casino on the fifth floor.

She described the passengers who sparked the fight as “ignorant fools acting stupid.”

The viral video that’s been shared on Twitter showcased the rumble, which involved beer bottles being smashed and a possible cut injury, James said.

The brawl lasted about an hour and involved an estimated 60 people, according to the travel agent.

last nights festivities on my carnival cruise 🥳🛳 pic.twitter.com/uehhfmCfaC — naim (@nyeem0) June 28, 2022

The battle moved from the fifth floor to the ship’s first floor.

James credited Carnival’s security team for de-escalating the chaos.

Eventually the cruise line’s security crew had to call the U.S. Coast Guard to escort the ship to shore, the New York Post reported.

On Tuesday morning, when the ship arrived in Manhattan on schedule, New York police were waiting at the terminal as it docked.

At this time, it’s unknown whether any guests were arrested or whether New York or New Jersey authorities will handle the incident, since it occurred on international waters.