Wellnessallergiesallergy season

Allergy Season Is Getting Worse And Lasting Longer. Here's What Doctors Want You To Know.

Your seasonal allergies are likely to get more intense, but you can take steps to prepare.

On Assignment For HuffPost

FG Trade via Getty Images

Allergy season is in full swing. This can differ depend on where you live, but in general it refers to the time between early spring and late fall when different trees, grasses and weeds release pollen into the air.

Unfortunately, allergy season is now getting longer and worse, according to a new report released this month by Climate Central. Climate change is prompting plants to leaf and bloom earlier in many areas of the country, producing a longer and overall more intense period for those who deal with seasonal allergies to pollen and mold.

Climate Central examined growing seasons in the U.S. beginning in 1970, finding that the time between first and last freezes has lengthened an average of 15 days and by at least a month in 31 cities. Reno, Nevada, had one of the longest extensions, with an increase of 99 days. (See how your city stacks up among other “allergy capitals,” according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.)

There have been several studies supporting that allergy seasons have now run longer with more intense and higher pollen counts due to climate change,” said Dr. Shuba Iyngar, co-founder and chief medical officer at Allermi. “The rising temperatures have resulted in changes to the pollination patterns, causing more intense as well as longer symptoms for people who suffer from pollen allergies.”

Some people experience itchy eyes while others might have to deal with a pesky runny nose or other frustrating symptoms. We spoke with two allergists about how to prepare for allergy season and what to look out for.

How do you know if you have seasonal allergies?

As with many common illnesses, symptoms can vary, but there are a few that are more prevalent.

“The most common symptoms that people have when they have seasonal allergies include nasal congestion, itchy eyes, itchy nose, runny nose,” Iyengar said.

She said people may also experience more frequent sinus infections and problems with snoring at night as a result of seasonal allergies.

Another lesser-known indication of seasonal allergies can be symptoms of asthma.

People do not realize asthma is commonly triggered by seasonal allergies,” said Dr. Purvi Parikh, an allergist and immunologist with the Allergy & Asthma Network. “Do not take breathing symptoms like coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath lightly.”

How can you prepare for allergy season?

For those with seasonal allergies, side effects of the pollen count and other irritants are pretty inevitable. However, Iyengar suggested a few preventative measures, including shutting bedroom windows to prevent pollen from coming in at night, frequently showering to get pollen off your body and taking your shoes off at the door to prevent tracking pollen into the home.

You may already have allergy medicine in the cabinet to take when symptoms arise, but Parikh recommended taking preventative allergy and asthma medications early. “Now is the ideal time to manage it easier, before symptoms get bad, rather than after.”

What’s the best treatment for seasonal allergies?

This best treatment option depends on the type of seasonal allergies you’re dealing with. However, Iyngar echoed something other allergy specialists have told HuffPost before: Nasal sprays are generally more effective for treating seasonal allergies.

“The best medications for treating environmental allergies are nasal sprays,” Iyengar said. “Most over-the-counter antihistamines make a person feel less itchy, but they do not prevent the actual problem from occurring. Nasal sprays work better because they go directly to the inside of the nose, which is where the inflammation occurs.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Blue Pure 211+ air purifier

7 Products You Need To Combat Seasonal Allergies This Year

MORE IN LIFE

Money

7 Ways The New Interest Rate Hike Can Affect You

Parenting

6 Things Parents Of Kids With ADHD Need To Understand

Work/Life

What Not To Say To Your Kid When You Lose Your Job

Food & Drink

Gastro Doctors Share The 1 Food They Never (Or Rarely) Eat

Style & Beauty

Dermatologists Say Your Skin Has ‘Winter Gunk.’ Here’s How To Spring Clean Your Face.

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

My Favorite Camping Tent Is 50% Off For A Very Limited Time

Shopping

These Are The Beard Trimmers Barbers Actually Use In Their Shops

Shopping

Get The Perfect At-Home Pedicure With These Affordable Nail Pro-Recommended Products

Shopping

If You Have A Pet, Try These Animal Groomer-Favorite Shampoos

Home & Living

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In April

Shopping

16 Suspiciously Cheap Things Under $25 That Actually Work

Shopping

Reviewers With Big Busts Approve These Supportive Swimsuits From Amazon

Shopping

These 35 Products Are So Useful, Reviewers Are Leaving Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In April

Shopping

We Found Affordable (And Comfortable) Versions Of Designer Shoes

Shopping

Reviewers Say These Good-Looking iPhone Cases Will Actually Protect Your Phone

Work/Life

The Sneaky Signs Your Boss Is 'Voluntelling' You For Tasks At Work

Shopping

These Rugs For Kids' Rooms Are As Easy To Clean As They Are Cute

Shopping

These 32 Beauty Products Are TikTok Famous And You Might Want To Sneak A Peek

Travel

16 Places Where You Can See Cherry Blossoms In The U.S.

Shopping

Madewell’s Biannual Insider Sale Is Giving 25% Off

Shopping

17 Things From Target’s Spring Home Sale That Will Make Your Space Look Cooler

Shopping

Reviewers Say These 15 Vitamin C Serums Are Actually Effective

Food & Drink

The Best And Worst Yogurt At The Grocery Store, According To Nutritionists

Wellness

These Sleep Habits Are Putting Your Heart Health At Risk

Shopping

According To An Expert, Your Mattress Is Actually That Gross. This Handheld Tool Can Help.

Shopping

The Best Lunch Boxes For Kids, According To Reviews

Relationships

There's A Key Difference Between The Chores Men And Women Take On

Home & Living

A Controversial 2018 Film Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This Fantasy Novel Adaptation Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

These Women Over 50 Have Great Skin. Here's What They Use.

Wellness

The Lifesaving Medication Everyone Should Learn How To Use

Shopping

6 Items That Can Help With Insomnia, According To Experts

Work/Life

'Rage Applying' Is All The Rage On TikTok — But There's One Big Downside

Shopping

The Most Women's Comfortable Clogs On Amazon, According To Reviews

Shopping

People Cannot Get Enough Of This 'Holy Grail' Viral Beauty Product

Shopping

28 Things So Good At Making Life A Little Easier, You'll Probably Use Them For Years

Shopping

34 Products That'll Make You Want To Write A 'Thank You' Card To Yourself

Shopping

9 Reviewer-Vetted Retinols That You Can Get At Walmart