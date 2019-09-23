HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

You might think it’s cute when your pup sneezes, rubs its face, or sniffles as it snores, but as it turns out, those may be signs of an allergy or sensitivity to something in or around your home. Fortunately, there’s an easy way to find out what’s bothering your four-legged friend: the Allergy Test My Pet Kit.

The Allergy Test My Pet Kit was specifically designed as a wallet-friendly, easy-to-use dog sensitivity test to help you identify your pet’s unique intolerances and sensitivities. Here’s how it works: Swab the inside of your pet’s cheeks, just like you would for a dog DNA test kit, and send it over to the lab for analysis. The experts at Allergy Test My Pet will then test your pup’s sample and report for more than 100 items that may be causing issues.

You’ll discover the common household and environmental factors affecting your pet’s well-being – from laundry and cleaning products to tobacco and even foods. Learn which foods your pet should avoid, and which ones are safe for his or her diet.

Of course, always consult your vet before trying any allergy test or making any adjustments. But if you’re interested in trying out the Allergy Test My Pet Kit, it’s on sale for $70 (normally $100). It’s also worth noting that the Allergy Test My Pet Kit is for dogs only right now — sorry cat parents.

