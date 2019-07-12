You win some, you lose some ― that’s the case for World Cup soccer star Allie Long.

On Thursday, less than a week after helping the U.S. Women’s National Team to victory in the world championship, Long reported that her Los Angeles hotel room had been burglarized. She said the thieves got away with cash, her wedding ring and an honorary key to New York City that she had received the day before from Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Long and her husband stayed at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Los Angeles on Wednesday night and left the door ajar for an hour while they were out. The couple realized the items were missing on Thursday, according to KABC TV.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesman told People.com that investigators are interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video, but there are no suspects at this time.

Perhaps assuming she’d never see her missing property ago, Long reached out to De Blasio for a favor: a new key. “Did you make copies?” she tweeted.

After the @ESPYS show someone stole my wedding ring, cash and the key to my favorite city after just receiving it from my hotel room. Do you make copies @NYCMayor ? I would love a new one. — Allie Long (@ALLIE_LONG) July 12, 2019

Luckily, De Blasio was keyed into the situation: “Like any good New Yorker, we keep a spare for our neighbors!”

So sorry to hear it, Allie. Hang in there. Don’t worry about the key. Like any good New Yorker, we keep a spare for our neighbors! We got you covered. https://t.co/B5xqZPMZnU — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 12, 2019

This is the second non-soccer story involving Long this week.

On Wednesday, she ate a piece of paper from the team’s equal pay lawsuit after the World Cup championship parade in New York City.