Yikes! Video Catches Wild Moment Alligator Suddenly Charges Fisherman

A man fishing in a pond in coastal South Carolina got a not-so-warm welcome from an alligator, in a startling incident caught on video by a bystander.

In the footage, the man can be seen winding in his fishing line and retreating from the water as the medium-sized reptile approaches the shore. Suddenly, the alligator bursts out of the water and charges after the man, who sprints away unscathed.

Advertisement

Micah Kimberlin, who was visiting the Hilton Head area with his family, told WJCL News he filmed the clip on June 20 while cycling with his family. He said he started recording when he saw the alligator approaching the man from the water.

A man visiting Hilton Head, South Carolina, captured the moment a fisherman was charged by an alligator. No one was injured and the alligator re-entered the pond shortly after. https://t.co/7HLs4EFz7U pic.twitter.com/sMf70cbYSo — ABC News (@ABC) June 24, 2023

An alligator expert with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources told WJCL News it’s likely the alligator approached the man because it associated humans with food, possibly because it had been fed by people in the past.

It’s illegal to feed alligators in South Carolina. According to an “alligator safe” advisory notice the department posted earlier this year, feeding alligators can lead to the carnivores approaching people and becoming aggressive in seeking food handouts. People who are fishing are also advised not to leave scraps or bait in the water.

Advertisement