A Giant Alligator Breaks Into A Florida Home, And The Photos Are Nightmarish

Well, this isn’t what you want to wake up to first thing in the middle of the night.

Mary Wischhusen, a 77-year-old woman from Clearwater, Florida, woke up around 3:30 a.m. Friday to use the bathroom when she heard a loud crash, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

When she went to investigate, she found an aggressive 11-foot alligator on her kitchen floor.

“All I had was a vision of a huge head,” Wischhusen told the newspaper. “A big head looking at me saying, ‘Hey.’”

Wischhusen went to her bedroom and called 911, but, strangely enough, the authorities were already aware.

Patricia Picor, who delivers the Tampa Bay Times to Wischhusen’s home saw the massive alligator on the street. She thinks that her car’s headlights startled the animal because it immediately tried to scurry away and squeeze into a nearby street drain. Unfortunately, it was too big to fit, so the frustrated gator headed toward Wischhusen’s front door and began to thrash around. Picor called the authorities.

See you later, alligator 🐊 A scaly 11-foot-long gator broke into a Clearwater home overnight through some low windows in their kitchen. Clearwater Police officers and a trapper responded to the scene to capture and remove the gator. There were no injuries. pic.twitter.com/jsOxRNfkEV — Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) May 31, 2019

According to the Clearwater Police Department, it broke into the house through ground-level windows.

The police and a trapper removed the behemoth. No one was hurt.

Well, except for some of the “good stuff” in Wischhusen’s kitchen.

“I don’t know why he wanted my red wine, but he got my red wine,” she told the Times.

Hey, it’s better than it getting your foot. Priorities, Mary!