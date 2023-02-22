Alligator Kills 85-Year-Old Woman Who Was Trying To Save Her Dog

An alligator killed an 85-year-old woman who was walking her dog in a senior living community in Fort Pierce, southeast Florida, on Monday.

The 10-foot-long alligator first attacked Gloria Serge’s Shih Tzu as they walked by a retention pond in the Spanish Lakes Fairways community, according to multiple media reports.

The reptile then went after Serge as she attempted to save her pet.

It reportedly dragged her into the water.

Witnesses dialed 911.

The dog survived the attack and the alligator was captured, per the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Last year, a woman was fatally attacked by two alligators in Englewood, southwest Florida, and another woman died in similar circumstances in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Fatal alligator attacks are still rare, however.