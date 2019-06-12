Alligator Bites Police Car During Anything But Routine Traffic Stop

You’ve heard the term “taking a bite out of crime”? Well, turnabout was apparently fair play for an alligator in Caddo Parish, Louisiana.

Sheriff’s deputies were called after the eight-foot gator was spotted in the middle of a local highway, according to WBRZ-TV.

Deputies called wildlife experts to remove the animal from the road. But while they were waiting, the gator apparently got hungry ― or something.

As a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page notes that the gator escaped, “but not before taking a bite out of our deputy’s patrol car.”

The pictures in the post tell the whole story.

HuffPost reached out to the sheriff’s office to find out details of the damage, but calls were not immediately returned.

The gator remained at large.