WATCH: 12-Foot Alligator Chows Down On Florida Photographer’s Camera

An alligator tried to turn a Florida photographer’s camera into dinner.

Bobby Wummer nearly lost his GoPro camera while taking photographs in the Big Cypress National Preserve near the Everglades when a 12-foot alligator decided to sink its teeth into his equipment.

In a Facebook post, Wummer said he used a 12-foot extension pole to mount the GoPro in order to get a close-up shot of the gator.

He said he was positioned “well above him” when the gator suddenly lunged at the camera.

“As you can see I did get an EXTREME close up inside the gator’s mouth,” the photographer wrote on Facebook. “This was not done intentionally, I didn’t think that he would actually lunge up and bite down on the cam.”

Luckily, the massive reptile didn’t engage Wummer in a game of tug of war as that “probably would have been the end of (the) camera,” he said.

