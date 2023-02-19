Allison Holker Honors Fans Of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss With Heartfelt Video

Allison Holker, wife of the late Stephen “tWitch” Boss, thanked fans for “all the love and support” they’ve showed her and her loved ones following her husband’s death late last year.

Holker shared the heartfelt message via Instagram on Saturday, just over two months after Boss died by suicide.

Advertisement

“It has been very challenging and emotional but you guys have brought so much hope and inspiration to us by sharing stories and memories and moments and different ways that Stephen impacted your life,” Holker said.

Holker, who – like her husband – was a contestant on “So You Think You Can Dance,” added that the former “Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ was someone “who was just beautiful and he lived his life from love.”

“He made you feel a certain way,” Holker said.

“My family and I have always said that we wanted to make sure that our purpose was lived out by bringing joy to people, joy to people’s homes from dance or love. That’s not going to change for us. It’s going to feel a little bit different but we know that that’s our purpose and we’ll still do that.”

She ended her message by encouraging fans to navigate toward love in their lives.

“I hope that we can remember the feeling he gave us and remember that we can still move from there, we can still move and choose love and we can still choose grace and we can still choose kindness,” she said.

Advertisement

The dancer, who has shared several tributes to her late husband on Instagram, received a number of touching replies to her post on Saturday.

Danica McKellar, former star of “The Wonder Years,” wrote that it warms her heart to hear that Holker will be continuing her life’s purpose and “bringing joy to the world through dance.”

“Just think of the inspiration you’ll bring to others when they see you summon the strength to dance through your pain... and find joy. Sending love to you! ❤️❤️❤️,” McKellar wrote.