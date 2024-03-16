Allison Janney Jokes About Late Mom's Reaction To 'Transparent' Red-Carpet Dress

Allison Janney thinks it’s probably for the best that her mother never saw one of her more revealing red-carpet looks.
Back in 2022, the “West Wing” star donned a formfitting sequined dress for the premiere of comedy “The People We Hate at the Wedding.” The sheer gown was a hit with fans, but there’s one person she suspects would not have been so enthusiastic.
“I’m just glad, I mean, I’m sorry my mother is no longer here, but my mother would’ve had a few words for me about wearing that dress,” she told People, with a laugh, in an interview published Saturday. “She would not have approved of that dress at all.”
The Oscar winner also noted that she didn’t realize quite “how transparent” the dress would look in photographs.
Janney’s mother, Macy Janney, died in 2020. She was a prominent supporter of the arts community in Dayton, Ohio, an obituary in the Dayton Daily News noted.
Allison Janney, now 64, told Parade in 2018 that her mother had given up her own acting career to “get married and have kids instead—back when it’s what women did.”
In a 2014 interview with the Dayton Daily News, Janney described her mother’s dedication to her family, saying that she cooked “every meal” and “always outdid herself” when it came to food.
“If I needed to go ice skating at 5 a.m., she would get up at 4 a.m. and make sure I got [to] the rink on time,” Janney said. “She was always there doing whatever needed to be done for us and I am so grateful for that.”