EntertainmentFashionallison janney

Allison Janney Jokes About Late Mom's Reaction To 'Transparent' Red-Carpet Dress

The actor's "People We Hate at the Wedding" premiere look was a little more see-through than she initially realized.
Hilary Hanson
By 

Deputy Editor, Trends, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Allison Janney thinks it’s probably for the best that her mother never saw one of her more revealing red-carpet looks.

Back in 2022, the “West Wing” star donned a formfitting sequined dress for the premiere of comedy “The People We Hate at the Wedding.” The sheer gown was a hit with fans, but there’s one person she suspects would not have been so enthusiastic.

Allison Janney said that her late mother would have had "a few words" about her "People We Hate at the Wedding" premiere look in 2022.
Allison Janney said that her late mother would have had "a few words" about her "People We Hate at the Wedding" premiere look in 2022.
Frederic J. Brown via Getty Images

“I’m just glad, I mean, I’m sorry my mother is no longer here, but my mother would’ve had a few words for me about wearing that dress,” she told People, with a laugh, in an interview published Saturday. “She would not have approved of that dress at all.”

The Oscar winner also noted that she didn’t realize quite “how transparent” the dress would look in photographs.

The "I, Tonya" star's sheer and sequined dress was a hit with fans.
The "I, Tonya" star's sheer and sequined dress was a hit with fans.
Matt Winkelmeyer/GA via Getty Images

Janney’s mother, Macy Janney, died in 2020. She was a prominent supporter of the arts community in Dayton, Ohio, an obituary in the Dayton Daily News noted.

Allison Janney, now 64, told Parade in 2018 that her mother had given up her own acting career to “get married and have kids instead—back when it’s what women did.”

Allison Janney is pictured with her parents, Macy Janney and Jervis Janney Jr., while receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016.
Allison Janney is pictured with her parents, Macy Janney and Jervis Janney Jr., while receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016.
Amanda Edwards/WireImage via Getty Images

In a 2014 interview with the Dayton Daily News, Janney described her mother’s dedication to her family, saying that she cooked “every meal” and “always outdid herself” when it came to food.

“If I needed to go ice skating at 5 a.m., she would get up at 4 a.m. and make sure I got [to] the rink on time,” Janney said. “She was always there doing whatever needed to be done for us and I am so grateful for that.”

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot