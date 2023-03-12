What's Hot

Allison Williams Wore One Of The Boldest Red Carpet Looks At The Oscars

The “M3GAN” actor went full-on glamour for the biggest night in Hollywood.
Kimberley Richards

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Allison Williams’ striking look on the Oscars red carpet was all glamour.

The “M3GAN” actor arrived at the big event on Sunday evening wearing a bold, pink-and-silver long-sleeve Giambattista Valli haute couture gown. The extravagant ensemble featured a pink tulle cape train. The gown had floral embellishments and a white feather hem.

Allison Williams on the red carpet at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday in Hollywood.
Allison Williams on the red carpet at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday in Hollywood.
Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

Williams attended the red carpet with her fiancé, Alexander Dreymon. The couple welcomed a baby boy in late 2021, according to E News.

In January, the actor described her little one as “adorable” during an appearance on the “Today” show.

“I’m obsessed with him. It’s all I think about,” she said.

Williams in the Giambattista Valli haute couture gown.
Williams in the Giambattista Valli haute couture gown.
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Alexander Dreymon and Williams before the 2023 Oscars.
Alexander Dreymon and Williams before the 2023 Oscars.
Mike Coppola via Getty Images

Williams joined actors Fan Bingbing and Sofia Carson in bringing bold colors and volume to the red carpet ahead of the 95th Academy Awards.

Bingbing stunned in a regal sparkling silver Tony Ward couture gown that featured a dramatic green sleeve and cape detail. Carson wore a striking off-shoulder princess Giambattista Valli haute couture ballgown.

Fan Bingbing on the red carpet.
Fan Bingbing on the red carpet.
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Sofia Carson on the red carpet at the 95th Academy Awards.
Sofia Carson on the red carpet at the 95th Academy Awards.
FREDERIC J. BROWN via Getty Images
