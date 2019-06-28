Allison Williams And Husband Ricky Van Veen Announce Separation

“Get Out” actress Allison Williams and entrepreneur Ricky Van Veen announced Thursday that they have split.

“With mutual love and respect, we have made the decision to separate as a couple,” they said in a statement to People. “We are grateful for the friendship that we have and will continue to have,” they said.

Williams, who played Marnie on HBO’s “Girls,” and Van Veen, a Facebook executive who co-founded Vimeo, got engaged in 2014.

They married in 2015 in a star-studded Wyoming ceremony officiated by Tom Hanks. Williams’ father, TV newsman Brian Williams, accompanied her down the aisle.

Williams, 31, and Van Veen, 38, had shared an apartment in Manhattan, the New York Post reported.

Presley Ann via Getty Images Allison Williams and Ricky Van Veen at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.