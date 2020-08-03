HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

asbe via Getty Images If you’re eager to make your home feel like a relaxing getaway, you might find what you're looking for in AllModern’s August Clearance Sale﻿.

Establishing a cozy living space and a functional home office have become top of mind for many of us as we settle in for a summer and fall of spending more time at home than anywhere else.

After months of curling up on the couch and spending way more time in the kitchen than you care to admit, your could probably do with reinvigorating your most lived-in spaces with something new and fun. Or, if you’ve been craning your neck working from a kitchen counter or dining table, getting a proper desk and office chair might be top of your list.

We’ve rounded up some desks, chairs, office essentials and decor to promote your home office and elevate your work space.