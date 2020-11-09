HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Allswell Does "The Allswell" mattress live up to the hype? Our tired-out writer thinks so.

Welcome to “Would Recommend” — a collection of our shopping editors’ favorite finds on the internet, brought to you by HuffPost Finds.

You aren’t alone if you can’t seem to catch any z’s in recent months — cases of “coronasomnia,” or sleepless nights because of the stresses of quarantine, have been stopping lots of us from getting some shuteye.

In the much-missed pre-pandemic days, the early bird in me usually could count on getting at least the recommended seven hours a night (despite taking awhile to fully fall asleep thanks to scrolling through Twitter before bed).

But once the HuffPost Finds team starting working from home, I kept tossing and turning throughout the night, unable to sleep for more than a couple of hours. I couldn’t help but doomscroll, or search through the “doom-and-gloom news,” well past the witching hour.

Of course, that led to yawning more throughout the day, even bluer under-eye bags and just a general tiredness that I couldn’t shake off, like perpetual jet lag. That was made even worse by my old, outdated mattress.

I set out to find a new mattress that would help get me a good night’s sleep. After lots of Google searches and reading through reviews, I picked out one from affordable Allswell — officially named “The Allswell.” It’s not just one of my best quarantine buys, it’s probably one of my best buys ever. Period.

ALLSWELL PROMO CODE

HuffPost readers can get 15% off Allwell’s Luxe and Supreme mattresses with code HUFF15 at checkout.

Allswell Mattress Review

Allswell Over more than 2,000 reviews, Allswell's most affordable mattress has a 4.5-star rating, which our shopping editors consider a "rave."

If you don’t know, Allswell is owned by Walmart and has its own collections of bedding (including pillows, sheet and duvet sets) and bath products like towels and robes. Allswell hasn’t been around too long, only launching in 2018.

It’s one of the “bed-in-a-box” brands that have sprung up in recent years, including cult-favorite Casper and the much-talked-about Tuft and Needle. These direct-to-consumer companies have become well-known for their different mattress offerings and affordability.

If you’ve ever even peeked at mattress prices, you know that they aren’t exactly cheap. But lots of the reviewers I read and videos I watched kept mentioning how, for the price, Allswell has some of the best mattresses out there. While mattresses I was looking at started at $500, the one I eventually ordered from Allswell was less than $350.

Allswell offers three different mattresses. All of them are a combination (or hybrid) of memory foam and coil construction and come with cooling benefits (meaning they’re ideal for hot sleepers).

There’s “The Allswell,” which is the most basic option, starting at just $265 for a twin. “The Luxe” is the brand’s mid-tier option, starting at $395. And then the last and priciest pick is “The Supreme,” which starts at $725.

“The Luxe” and “The Supreme” have a lot more bells and whistles than “The Allswell,” including features like edge support at the ends of the mattresses and different foam layers. (And with code HUFF15, you can get 15% off a “Luxe” or “Supreme” mattress from Allswell).

But “The Allswell” met all the criteria I was looking for — it was firm (from how it was described), didn’t actually need a box spring (I really didn’t want to pay extra for one) and was the most affordable out of the three. I got it in the full size.

Allswell If you're looking for a firm hybrid mattress, you probably can't go wrong with one from Allswell.

Along with the mattress, I also added a mattress pad (which starts at $45) to protect it and make it a bit more plush. I also bought a new gold bed frame so I wouldn’t be counting sheep to sleep.

Of course, I was skeptical: Could a mattress this cheap actually be good? Would it really rise if it came cramped in box? Would it be comfortable enough? Once I hit “checkout,” I was worried that not being able to try out the mattress for myself IRL would come back to bite me.

Turns out, it’s actually the mattress of my dreams. It’s exactly as I hoped.

Like I mentioned before, the mattress comes shipped in a box. The box isn’t as heavy as I imaged — I, a 5-foot-1-inch person, could push it around without much trouble — and the mattress itself is easy to take out of the box.

Allswell recommends taking the mattress out and cutting the plastic off only once it’s actually on top of your bed. It can take up to two days for the mattress to be fully filled out and reach the height it’s supposed to be (in this case, 10 inches tall). I followed the directions for taking the mattress out of the box, but it inflated quickly. I just left it overnight to rise, sleeping on it the next night.

The mattress features a white quilted top, which is stitched with little “A” letters, making it seem much more special and feel much more expensive than it really is. There are individually-wrapped coils, which are meant to “minimize motion transfer,” according to Allswell.

For me, the mattress isn’t too bouncy and is able to keep its shape. It doesn’t creak every time you move around or shift whenever you sleep on one side.

Being a back sleeper, I like a firm mattress — I definitely don’t like to feel like I’m sinking into one. On a scale of 10, Allswell gives this mattress a 4.5-to-6.5 rating in terms of firmness. I’d definitely say that it’s on the firmer side, maybe slightly above a 7, but not an 8.

Ambar Pardilla / HuffPost Finds All’s well with Allswell: It’s the best mattress I’ve ever had. I paired it with peach printed sheets, a matching duvet set and a silk sleeping mask for a good night's sleep.

It’s just firm enough that I feel like every part of my body is getting support, from my head to my toes. But this mattress isn’t so firm that I feel uncomfortable shifting around. (I tend to move a lot when sleeping.)

The Allswell mattress also features a charcoal and copper gel layer on top of the coils, which is meant to help you stay cool while you’re sleeping. Since I’m a hot sleeper — you can probably catch me sweating while catching z’s — I had my fingers crossed for that feature.

Luckily, I haven’t broken out in a sweat since sleeping on this mattress. I can have sweatpants on, the air conditioner on “energy saver,” and a polyester-blend duvet wrapped over me — and I won’t feel that feverish heat that I sometimes would get with my old mattress.

I think that the mix of coils and memory foam make this mattress great — “The Allswell” is both perfectly plush enough to be comfortable and firm enough so it stays in place.

Now that I’ve had the mattress for a couple months, I can say that I can’t remember sleeping this well since, well, ever. I haven’t been staying up late, unable to fall asleep. I haven’t woken up with any more aches and pains like I used to with my old mattress.

While I definitely had my doubts that a mattress that came in a box could be this good, I don’t regret buying this Allswell mattress at all. Every morning I wake up well-rested, and every night I can’t wait to go to bed. And that’s how you should feel about your mattress.