Ally Love On Her Wellness Essentials And How She Manages Stress During Busy Times

Ally Love knows how to take care of herself ― as long as she has the right coping methods and tools in her arsenal.

The Peloton instructor is known for her high-energy cycling rides and barre workouts. Her fans, who call themselves the Love Squad, also appreciate her spiritual wisdom and motivational messages during classes.

Love is coming off a busy year. Peloton has continued to gain notoriety, which has launched its instructors further into the public eye. She recently became a Therabody athlete, and she’s also a global ambassador for Adidas and an in-arena host of the Brooklyn Nets. (And if that hasn’t kept her busy enough, she got married earlier this year in a five-day destination celebration in Mexico.)

So, how does the fitness enthusiast look after mental and physical health when life gets stressful? Below, Love tells us how she prioritizes her well-being during the holidays and other busy times, plus shares her workout and wellness essentials:

The holidays are a super busy time. If you only have a few minutes in your day to move your body, what do you do and why?

If I really only had a few minutes, I would focus on stretching to warm up my body for the day and get the blood flowing with my Theragun. With maybe 10-15 minutes a day, I would switch it up between running, cycling and barre ― that is plenty of time to make a difference.