Pitch-side Microphones Pick Up Canada Women's World Cup Player’s R-Rated Rant

Canada’s Allysha Chapman’s frustration was on clear display during Monday’s 4-0 defeat to Australia, which saw the Canadian team eliminated from the 2023 Women’s World Cup.
After a robust 64th-minute challenge with Australia’s Hayley Raso, which left Raso on the ground, on-pitch microphones recorded Canada’s Chapman as shouting:
“She fucking jumped into me you twat.”
It’s unclear if Chapman’s ire was directed toward Australia coach Tony Gustavsson or French official Stephanie Frappart.
But it prompted BBC commentator Robyn Cowen to say sorry to viewers for the salty comment. “Apologies there if any language was picked up on the very sensitive pitch-side microphones it seems,” said Cowen.
Australia won 4-0 with goals from Mary Fowler, Steph Catley and two from Raso. Australia advances to the knockout round.