Pitch-side Microphones Pick Up Canada Women's World Cup Player’s R-Rated Rant

Canada’s Allysha Chapman’s frustration was on clear display during Monday’s 4-0 defeat to Australia, which saw the Canadian team eliminated from the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

After a robust 64th-minute challenge with Australia’s Hayley Raso, which left Raso on the ground, on-pitch microphones recorded Canada’s Chapman as shouting:

“She fucking jumped into me you twat.”

- Allysha Chapman, during the 🌏🏆 pic.twitter.com/5FoRafdzDr — Beebzter (@BeebzSancheez) August 1, 2023

But it prompted BBC commentator Robyn Cowen to say sorry to viewers for the salty comment. “Apologies there if any language was picked up on the very sensitive pitch-side microphones it seems,” said Cowen.

Australia won 4-0 with goals from Mary Fowler, Steph Catley and two from Raso. Australia advances to the knockout round.