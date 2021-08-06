Allyson Felix Wins Bronze In 400-Meter To Become Most Decorated Female Track Athlete

Allyson Felix further cemented her Olympic greatness at the Tokyo games, finishing third in the 400-meter race on Friday.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo of Bahamas won in 48.36 seconds and Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic was second in 49.20. Felix’s time was 49.46 ― just a few ticks behind her personal best of 49.26.

ALLYSON FELIX HANGS ON FOR BRONZE🥉 A reach for the finish will put her on the podium once again and we are nothing short of star-struck 🤩 #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/2fAgXeXixb — On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) August 6, 2021

Felix’s bronze medal ― the 10th Olympic medal she has won in her storied career ― felt more like a coronation. She vaulted past Jamaican sprinter Merlene Ottey to become the most decorated female track athlete in Summer Games history, and is now tied with U.S. legend Carl Lewis.

Felix, 35, began her Olympic career at age 18 and has steadily accumulated hardware. She won one medal in 2004, two in 2008, three in 2012 and three in 2016.

She has a chance to pass Lewis’ count in the 4x400 relay on Saturday. Paavo Nurmi of Finland holds the all-time track medals record with 12, according to NBC.

David Ramos via Getty Images Allyson Felix of Team USA celebrates winning a bronze medal at the Olympics.

This was Felix’s first Olympics since becoming a mom. She delivered Camryn in an emergency C-section in November 2018 after a pregnancy that threatened both of their lives. She later called out Nike for attempting to severely cut her pay after she became a mother.