Allyson Felix Qualifies For 5th Olympics In Precious Mommy Moment

Allyson Felix and Quanera Hayes turned Father’s Day into a heart-melting mother’s day at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials Sunday in Eugene, Oregon.

The two staged an impromptu playdate with their children after both athletes qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in the women’s 400 meters.

“We’re going to Tokyo, guys,” Felix explained to her 2-year-old daughter Camryn, who briefly hugged Hayes’ son Demetrius.

“Super mommies, yeah!” Hayes added.

Felix, of course, has been here before ― but never as a mom. She delivered Camryn in an emergency C-section in November 2018 after a pregnancy that threatened both of their lives. She later called out Nike for attempting to severely cut her pay after she became a mother.

Tokyo will be Felix’s fifth Olympics. She is tied with Merlene Ottey as the world’s most decorated female track and field athlete, with nine medals (six of them gold).

She qualified for Tokyo in Oregon by speeding back into contention in a frantic home stretch to finish second in 50.02 seconds. Hayes won in a time of 49.78 seconds. Wadeline Jonathas took third, also qualifying.

