Daily Show's 'Almost Veterans Day' Tribute Earns Its Stripes By Mocking Fake Soldiers

These dudes need to cool it with the camouflage.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

The Defense Department points out that Veterans Day honors “all of those who have served the country in war or peace — dead or alive — although it’s largely intended to thank living veterans for their sacrifices.”

But what about the pretenders ― where’s their day?

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” on Wednesday made sure wannabe warriors got their due in a sarcastic tribute called “Almost Veterans Day.” It’s for the “almost brave Americans who didn’t serve but want everyone to think they did.” (Watch the video below.)

The clip points out a few types you might know ― the guy who “brings the SEAL Team 6 lingo to paintball” or wears a “patriotic T-shirt with too many words on it.”

The spoof also mocked the insurrectionists whose camouflage “you heroically wore to the Capitol on Jan. 6 with your brand of brothers who you bravely turned in to the FBI two weeks later.”

Happy Almost Veterans Day!

