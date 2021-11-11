The Defense Department points out that Veterans Day honors “all of those who have served the country in war or peace — dead or alive — although it’s largely intended to thank living veterans for their sacrifices.”

But what about the pretenders ― where’s their day?

Advertisement

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” on Wednesday made sure wannabe warriors got their due in a sarcastic tribute called “Almost Veterans Day.” It’s for the “almost brave Americans who didn’t serve but want everyone to think they did.” (Watch the video below.)

The clip points out a few types you might know ― the guy who “brings the SEAL Team 6 lingo to paintball” or wears a “patriotic T-shirt with too many words on it.”

The spoof also mocked the insurrectionists whose camouflage “you heroically wore to the Capitol on Jan. 6 with your brand of brothers who you bravely turned in to the FBI two weeks later.”

Happy Almost Veterans Day!