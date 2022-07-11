Home & Living

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Alone'

Multiple mystery shows and a superhero drama are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“Stranger Things” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The sci-fi drama is trending again this summer after the final two episodes of Season 4 premiered on July 1 (the first volume dropped on May 27). Hopefully, fans of the ’80s nostalgia-filled series won’t have to wait too long for more “Stranger Things.” Netflix has already renewed the show for a fifth and final season.

Next in the ranking is “Alone,” a reality show in which 10 individuals compete to see who can survive isolated in the wilderness for the longest. The show first debuted on the History channel in 2015 and has since produced nine seasons ― the eighth of which is currently available on Netflix.

"Stranger Things" on Netflix.
Netflix
"Stranger Things" on Netflix.

A couple of other History shows are also on the current list. Produced and hosted by William Shatner, “The UnXplained” examines strange occurrences and locations that have mystified humanity for hundreds of years.

Similarly, “The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch” follows “a team of scientists and experts” as they explore a mysterious property in Utah that’s been long associated with UFO sightings and paranormal events.

In the scripted realm, the Netflix superhero show “The Umbrella Academy” is trending after Season 3 was released on June 22.

Read on for the full top 10 list. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “The Lincoln Lawyer” (Netflix)

9. “The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch”

8. “All American”

7. “The UnXplained”

6. “The Longest Night” (Netflix)

5. “Boo, Bitch” (Netflix)

4. “The Flash”

3. “The Umbrella Academy” (Netflix)

2. “Alone”

1. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

