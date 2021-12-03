Great Stuff To Buy Yourself For Your Alone Time During The Holidays

Incense, foot massagers, cashmere sheets and more to enjoy as a party of one.

Clockwise from left to right: <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=alonegifts-griffinwynne-120221-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parachutehome.com%2Fproducts%2Frobe-cloud-cotton%3Fopt-color%3Ddusk" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Cotton robe from Parachute" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61a8d53ae4b0ae9a42b91a4e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=alonegifts-griffinwynne-120221-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parachutehome.com%2Fproducts%2Frobe-cloud-cotton%3Fopt-color%3Ddusk" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Cotton robe from Parachute</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Hiware-Stainless-Borosilicate-Stovetop-Blooming/dp/B00ZOLU1VI?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=61a8d53ae4b0ae9a42b91a4e,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="loose-leaf tea set from Amazon" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61a8d53ae4b0ae9a42b91a4e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Hiware-Stainless-Borosilicate-Stovetop-Blooming/dp/B00ZOLU1VI?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=61a8d53ae4b0ae9a42b91a4e,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">loose-leaf tea set from Amazon</a>, <a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=83239&afftrack=alonegifts-griffinwynne-120221-&urllink=getmaude.com%2Fcollections%2Fbath%2Fproducts%2Fbath" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="bath soak from Maude" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61a8d53ae4b0ae9a42b91a4e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=83239&afftrack=alonegifts-griffinwynne-120221-&urllink=getmaude.com%2Fcollections%2Fbath%2Fproducts%2Fbath" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">bath soak from Maude</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/ProsourceFit-Acupressure-Pillow-Body-positioner/dp/B08FY8ZHTF?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=61a8d53ae4b0ae9a42b91a4e,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="acupressure mat from Amazon" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61a8d53ae4b0ae9a42b91a4e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/ProsourceFit-Acupressure-Pillow-Body-positioner/dp/B08FY8ZHTF?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=61a8d53ae4b0ae9a42b91a4e,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">acupressure mat from Amazon</a>, <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=alonegifts-griffinwynne-120221-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lunasundara.com%2Fcollections%2Fnatural-hand-rolled-incense%2Fproducts%2Fpremium-myrrh-hand-rolled-incense-sticks-from-100-wild-peruvian-myrrh" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="incense from Luna Sundara. " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61a8d53ae4b0ae9a42b91a4e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=alonegifts-griffinwynne-120221-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lunasundara.com%2Fcollections%2Fnatural-hand-rolled-incense%2Fproducts%2Fpremium-myrrh-hand-rolled-incense-sticks-from-100-wild-peruvian-myrrh" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="4">incense from Luna Sundara. </a>
Clockwise from left to right: Cotton robe from Parachute, loose-leaf tea set from Amazon, bath soak from Maude, acupressure mat from Amazon, incense from Luna Sundara.

After answering all your extended family’s intrusive questions about your love life and family planning, wrapping presents until sunrise and doing a mountain of dishes, you need some solo time. Your dream scenario may be a weekend away somewhere tropical, but at this rate you’ll settle for 20 minutes of silence in your own home. Or maybe even just five minutes alone in the bathroom.

From waterproof headphones to use in your coconut milk-infused bath to an acupressure mat that fits under your bed, these “to me, from me” presents are sure to elevate and inspire alone time this holiday season. Whether you live alone all the time and want to celebrate yourself this winter or your home is full of out-of-town visitors and you need a breather, these presents are one-player games with winning results.

And to maximize the time you’ll spend relaxing, we’ve done the hard work for you. Here are the best things to buy for yourself to enjoy alone this winter.

1
Hand-rolled incense
Luna Sundara
For some extra ambiance and a soothing smell, light up some incense and let the good vibes roll. These hand-rolled sticks are made from 100% Peruvian myrrh, so you don't have to worry about dyes or chemicals.

Get it from Luna Sundara for $8.99.
2
A hydrating hand mask
Target
You can't be asked to do 50 things for other people if you have a paper mask on your hands. For hydration and an excuse to sit still for 15 to 20 minutes, these mitts are it.

Get it from Target for $4.99.
3
A luxe robe
Parachute
Make your alone time a little more luxurious. These cotton-pressed robes are perfect to wear as an outer later or when you're fresh out of a bath.

This comes in eight colors and eight sizes.

Get it from Parachute for $99.
4
Dinner for one from your favorite restaurant
Goldbelly
If braving the outside world during the holidays seems like more trouble than it's worth, food delivery brand Goldbelly will deliver you your favorite eats from both local and long-distance restaurants.

Check out the selection at Goldbelly.
5
A facial steamer
Amazon
Give yourself an at-home facial for a fraction of the price. This steamer works on all skin types to help you achieve a fresh, dewy look.

Get it from Amazon for $49.99.
6
A coconut milk bath
Maude
A step up from perfumey bubble baths and dye-filled bombs, this milk bath uses coconut powder and salts from the Southern Dead Sea to help you unwind and relax.

Get it from Maude for $18.
7
A meditation pillow
Amazon
Sometimes you want a moment in silence to do nothing at all. To encourage contemplation (and encourage you to take time for yourself), snag yourself a meditation pillow to keep in your bedroom.

Get it from Amazon for $20.99.
8
An embroidery kit
Amazon
Keep your hands busy and your creativity alive with a needlepoint embroidery kit. Make something for yourself or just have fun experimenting with the colors.

Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
9
Belgian chocolate truffles
Amazon
Go ahead and bite into them all to see what you like and leave the half-eaten chocolates in the container. They're all yours!

Get it from Amazon for $34.84.
10
Underwater headphones
Amazon
These headphones are made for swimmers but will do wonders in the bath or shower to give you some time with your favorite music or podcast.

Get it from Amazon for $99.99.
11
A weighted blanket
Amazon
You know that feeling when you want to be held but also want to be alone? That's exactly what a weighted blanket is for. Get all the snuggles and silence you want.

Get it from Amazon for $35.99.
12
A subtle sex toy
Maude
For vibrator newbies and sex toy collectors alike, the Vibe is a crowdpleaser. It's easy to use, discreet to store and lasts for close to two hours — making it a perfect tool for some quality alone time.

Get it from Maude for $45.
13
Acupressure Mat
Amazon
If you can't make it to an actual acupuncture appointment, this mat is the next best thing. For muscle relaxation and tension relief, lie down on it and stay awhile.

This comes in 14 colors.

Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
14
A lavender eye pillow
Amazon
This lavender eye pillow can be used hot or cold for a last-minute, at-home spa day. Use it to soothe yourself after a long day or to look like you're sleeping when you're really listening to a podcast.

This comes in 17 colors.

Get it from Amazon starting at $13.95.
15
Loose-leaf tea pot
Amazon
To maximize your alone time, get some loose-leaf tea and let that thing steep. Green, black, chai or oolong — quiet time is everyone's cup of tea.

Get it on Amazon for $17.99.
16
Soft sweatpants
Aerie
Snag yourself a pair of these lightweight joggers — your buns will thank you.

These come in 10 colors from XXS-XXL.

Get them from Aerie for $26.97.
17
A massage gun
Amazon
To reach that kink in your neck or that knot in your back when you're by yourself, a massage gun is your new best friend.

Get it from Amazon for $49.99.
18
Cashmere sheets
Brooklinen
To sleep in style, get yourself a fresh set of cozy sheets. These are heathered cashmere, so they'll breathe but still keep you snuggly.

These come in four colors and four sizes.

Get it from Brooklinen starting at $237.15.
19
A funny book
Bookshop
There's nothing like laughter to make you forget about the impending doom of being a human. Pick up a funny book from a local shop or Bookshop, an online retailer that sells books from small brick-and-mortar shops.

Check out the selection at Bookshop.
20
Water-based lubricant
Amazon
A water-based lube is a perfect addition to some self-love time. Compatible with most toys and not sticky to the touch, this lube will help your alone time run smoothly.

Get it from Amazon for $18.99.
21
A heated foot massager
Amazon
After working all week, it's time to put your feet up — preferably on a heated massager. With 18 modes, this massager is perfect to use for a quiet night alone.

Get it from Amazon for $62.99.
22
A portable projector
Amazon
Give yourself a movie night for one wherever you are. This portable projector connects to your phone, tablet, computer or TV to make you feel like you're at the movies (even if you're watching "Selling Sunset").

Get it from Amazon for $54.99.
23
An earthy candle
P.F. Candle Co
If it's too cold to be out on a solo hike, a nature-inspired candle may be the next best thing. Close your door and pretend to be looking at a forest scape.

Get it from P.F. Candle Co. for $20.
24
A gel manicure kit
Amazon
Bring the nail salon to your kitchen table. This kit comes with all the fixing for a fresh set.

Get it from Amazon for $46.10.
25
Yoga starting kit
Amazon
You don't need to be Cirque du Soleil-level flexible to enjoy some at-home yoga. (You can also just lie down on the mat for a few minutes — we won't tell anyone.)

This comes in seven colors.

Get it from Amazon for $34.84.
26
A colorful journal
Amazon
Whether you write a poem, short story or just a list of things you need to do before the new year, getting yourself a new colorful notebook will encourage some solo time to think and write.

This notebook comes in eight colors.

Get it from Amazon for 16.95.
