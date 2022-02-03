Sports

U.S. Alpine Skier Narrowly Avoids Wipeout In First Olympics Training Run

Ryan Cochran-Siegle caught big air at the Beijing 2022 Games before successfully landing on one ski.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

U.S. Alpine skier Ryan Cochran-Siegle had a heart-in-mouth moment during the men’s downhill first training at the Winter Olympics in Beijing on Thursday.

Cochran-Siegle, 29, caught air and narrowly avoided wiping out, managing to land on one ski.

It was a “scary moment for sure,” an NBC Olympics commentator said.

Watch the video here:

Cochran-Siegle, who hails from a family of Olympians, placed 15th at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre.

The team’s second training takes place Friday.

