Prime Day has become a “shopping holiday” of its own. That means there’s stiff competition among brands like Target and Walmart to offer the same or better deals right around the same time as Amazon’s biggest sale of the year.

This year is no exception. Prime Day 2020 runs from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, bringing with it plenty of alternative Prime Day sales from retailers like Walmart and Target. Target is bringing back its anti-Prime Day “Deal Days” from Oct. 13 and Oct. 14, with early deals on things like laptops. Walmart will also have its “Big Save” sale starting on Oct. 11 until Oct. 15. Amazon’s Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, which is why many anti-Prime Day sales and deals can be shopped by everyone — no membership required.

For the past five years, Amazon Prime Day has been the sale for snagging deals on everything from the Revlon One-Step hot brush that’s taken over the internet to a Toshiba Smart HD Fire TV. This year, you’ll find markdowns across the internet on everything from AirPods Pro to the Instant Pot.

Of course, our shopping editors will be searching for the best Prime Day 2020 deals. But if you want to see alternatives, we put together a list below of all the other sales we’ve seen, from bigger brands to smaller businesses. We’ll be updating this list as we hear of more deals, so check back soon.

Anti-Prime Day Deals That Aren’t Amazon

What: “Target Deal Days” will have discounts on electronics, home essentials, tech, toys and more. Think of it as Target’s version of Prime Day. You don’t need a membership to shop the sale.

When: Oct. 13 to Oct. 14 — yup, the same two days as Prime Day.

What To Shop Now: Ahead of the sale, Target has dropped different deals, including on Society6 art prints and home office essentials. Keep in mind that a few are only live for a limited time. Those with Target Circle, the company’s loyalty program, can find out some of the deals earlier.

Shipping: Get free two-day shipping on items over $35.

Anything Else To Know? For the first time ever, these Target deals will be live for both days during the sale. Still, things are sure to sell out fast, so you’ll want to check out sooner rather than later.

What: Walmart’s “Big Save” will have deals on everything from Instant Pots to video games and vacuums. The best part? You don’t need a membership to shop the sale, either.

When: Oct. 11 to Oct. 15.

What To Shop Now: The company hasn’t officially announced any early deals, but keep your eyes out on its “Savings Spotlight” section, which has markdowns on a Roku TV and Apple AirPods.

Shipping: Free two-day shipping on orders over $35, with select items eligible for free next-day delivery.

What: The Home Depot just launched its “Fall Savings” sale, an almost two-week-long sale on furniture for almost every room in the house, home decor and kitchenware.

When: Oct. 8 to Oct. 21.

What To Shop Now: Your best bet might be to check out all the furniture on sale, including this blue velvet sectional sleeper sofa, which was $1,089 and is now $560, and this white writing desk that’s now just $96. But there are deals on kitchen gadgets like this pressure cooker, too. Check out what we already found on sale.

Shipping: Get free shipping on most items and free two-day shipping on select items.

What: Even Nordstrom is offering its own Prime Day deal: Get an additional 25% off clearance items for two days only. As we know all too well with Nordstrom’s sales, items tend to sell out quick so you won’t want to wait too long if you really love something.

When: Oct. 13 and Oct. 14.

Shipping: Get free shipping on all orders.

When: Now until Oct. 18.

Shipping: Get shipping on orders over $100. Otherwise, shipping is $8 for orders under $100.

MORE ALTERNATIVE PRIME DAY DEALS TO SHOP...

It’s lit: The Lightning Sale is live, with 15% off lamps, pendants and sconces.

Members get 33% off plus free express shipping with code CREATE from Oct. 12 through Oct. 14.

Until Oct. 16, you can get 30% off the “fall-favorites collection” and 15% off the Luxe and Supreme mattresses with code FALLFAVES.

During the Fall Sale, get 30% off all mattresses and free pillows with code FALL30.

Take 50% off your purchase until Oct. 14.

Get 20% off sitewide and two free Cloud pillows with code FALL20.

There’s tons of tech markdowns up to 40% off right now.

Brooklinen is offering 15% off sitewide right now.

Take $200 off any mattress for a limited time. Chewy Pet parents, you can shop the Blue Box Event, which has deals like up to 30% off pet essentials sitewide. DSW Take 30% off almost everything with code FALLIDAY. Ebay You can save on brands like Superdry and Champion during the Brand Outlet sale. Gap Get 40% off everything with code OCTOBER and an extra 50% off sale styles with code BIGSALE until Oct. 13.

Use code AUTUMN for an extra 20% off during the Warehouse Sale.

The “Friends & Family Event” is still going on and you can get 30% off sitewide and free shipping with code TOGETHER until Oct. 14. L.L.Bean Get 10% off sitewide with code FALL10. LOFT You can get select styles starting at just $12 with code SUPER until Oct. 15.

Take 30% off everything with code THANKYOU.

Until Oct. 20, take 50% off all jewelry sitewide.

Get an extra 30% off with code THANKYOU and free shipping on all orders.

New Balance is offering 25% off sitewide now.

You can get up to 50% off select styles for a limited time.

Now, you can get 25% off sitewide and free shipping on orders over $35 with code FLASH25.

Shopbop is offering up to 25% off with code FALL20.

Known for its bedding, you can get a gift card that goes up the more you spend (for up to $100) and free shipping on all orders.

Take 30% off home decor and get free shipping.

Get 15% off select K-beauty brands with code ELITE15.

Get up to 25% off closet must-haves now.

It’s a flash sale: Get up to 50% off select items for a limited time.