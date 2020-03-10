HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Maskot via Getty Images Away has been taking off as one of the most talked-about luggage brands. But what are the other alternatives for quality luggage?

Between stuffing your suitcase, making sure your travel wallet actually has your passport and boarding pass in it, and finding a ride to the airport, there’s a lot to figure out before you even get on a flight.

The last thing you want to worry about is a wheel on your suitcase breaking or your luggage getting beaten up before you get to baggage claim. You need a suitcase that’ll last. But finding the right one for your travels and your budget isn’t as easy as planning an itinerary for you vacation.

Away has been taking off as one of the most talked-about luggage brands. It has even had some high-profile collaborations with celebrities like Serena Williams. One of our editors had to see what the hype was all about, and wrote an Away luggage review about how it holds up during travel.

But if Away’s style or prices aren’t for you, there are plenty of alternatives. From well-known brands like Paravel and Mark and Graham to finds from places like Nordstrom Rack, we found the best spots to shop for luggage.