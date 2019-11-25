FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Cyber Week deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

Amazon These bags are favorites of HuffPost Finds readers.

Your kitchen is an easy place start since it’s filled with spaces that can be made more sustainable. Think switching from paper towels to cotton cloths and ditching plastic bags for canvas market bags. But the easiest fix might be picking sustainable alternatives to Ziploc bags that can you use to pack up your lunch and store those leftovers you still don’t know what to do with in the fridge. That’s where this sustainable Black Friday deal comes in.

It’s worth noting, however, that the bags are on sale from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, the day before Cyber Monday.

While reusable plastic bags might not be on your “must-buy” checklist for Black Friday, perfect time to get some seriously great deals on them. In this set, there are various sizes from large, medium and small, so you have the right size on hand for any kind of kitchen leftovers.

The bags are made from food-grade silicone, so you’ll be ditching some of your plastic use around your kitchen, and they’re safe to use in a dishwasher, microwave and to put in the freezer.

Luckily, the bags are designed with an airtight seal so that you don’t spill any of your culinary treasures around in your fridge. And that makes them even more portable to throw in your bag for your long commuting days.

And so you’ll be able to make your kitchen a little more sustainable this holiday season — without breaking the bank.