Alysa Liu And Jimmy Fallon Perform Her Pre-Skate Routine Together

The personable phenom charmed "The Tonight Show" host after she became the youngest woman to win the national title.

Alysa Liu already conquered the country’s best as the youngest woman to ever win the U.S. Figure Skating Championships recently.

So winning over host Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” Tuesday was naturally a cinch for the 13-year-old.

Liu walked Fallon through the pre-skate routine she does out of superstition, and then they performed the maneuver together.

It might be the cutest thing you’ll see all day. Watch it above.

Then check out some of Liu’s highlights below:

