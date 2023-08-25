Alyson Stoner Recalls 'Uncomfortable' First Kisses With Sprouse Twins On Camera

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Alyson Stoner recently discussed an “uncomfortable” kissing moment they experienced as a preteen actor on Disney’s “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.”

During an Aug. 18 episode of their podcast “Dear Hollywood,” Stoner, now 30, reflected on the time they learned that the script for an episode of ‘The Suite Life’ had their character, Max, kiss both twins, Cody and Zack (played by real-life twin actor brothers Cole and Dylan Sprouse, respectively).

“My first kiss, and several of the times I experienced kissing, all happened on camera,” Stoner said. “I remember on ‘Suite Life’ on Disney, I’d already booked the role of Max and I’d filmed an episode.”

They went on: “A few weeks later, they wrote an episode where Max had to kiss both twins, and I can’t remember if both kisses ended up in the final edit.”

“Did I know that when I auditioned for Max? No. Was I ready for that? No,” they added. “I felt young and uncomfortable. But I was already under contract and I didn’t want to be difficult.”

Stoner then explained that they were afraid to speak up at the time since they only had a recurring role on the show, as opposed to a lead role, and therefore had “less clout.”

They said they tried to justify the kiss at the time by telling themself: “OK, I can have my kiss here, and then I’ll have my own separate first kiss at some point.”

Stoner appeared on several episodes of “The Suite Life,” which ran from 2005 to 2008. They played a friend to the characters played by the Sprouse twins, who both turned 31 earlier this month.

In 2016, Stoner revealed on the “Night Time Show” podcast that they had a crush on Cole Sprouse when they were preteens filming “The Suite Life,” and that Sprouse “dumped” them on their birthday.

“Cole, what the hell Cole?” Stoner jokingly said at the time.

Alyson Stoner (second from left) and Dylan and Cole Sprouse (center and second from right) are seen with other child actors on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2004. Mark Sullivan via Getty Images

Stoner started the “Dear Hollywood” podcast this summer aiming to “expose Hollywood” by discussing issues with child stardom.

“Precocious young talents skyrocket to success only to repeat horror stories of addiction, decimated fortunes, and suicide,” a description for the show reads.

Stoner acted in several movies and TV shows as a child, and was famously featured in a number of Missy Elliott music videos as a young dancer.

In June, during an appearance on the podcast “I’m Literally Screaming with Spencewuah,” they said they were fired from a children’s show after publicly coming out as queer.

“They felt that I was unsafe now that they knew I was queer, to be around kids,” the actor said, without identifying the show. “It was intimidating, and also liberating.”

In 2018, Stoner wrote a essay discussing their sexual identity for Teen Vogue, saying they were attracted to “men, women, and people who identify in other ways.”

