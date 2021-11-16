Ex-White House Staffer Infuriates Trump With Claim That He Admitted Election Loss

Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah riled up former President Donald Trump by telling CNN that he admitted his election defeat to Joe Biden was legitimate.

“He told me shortly after that he knew he lost, but then folks got around him,” she told CNN’s Pamela Brown on Saturday. “They got information in front of him, and I think his mind genuinely might have been changed about that, and that’s scary because he did lose.”

Trump predictably snapped back at Farah on Monday, calling her a “clown,” a “nobody” and an “inglorious lightweight.”

“It’s amazing how these people leave with respect and adoration for me and others in the White House, but as soon as CNN or other cameras get shoved in their face, or the losers from the The View ask a question, or money gets thrown at them, or someone writes a fake book, inglorious lightweights like Farah change so quickly,” Trump said in a statement.

“I knew the Election was Rigged and Stolen, and never changed my view on that one bit,” he added.

The recently married Farah, who also was a spokesperson for former Vice President Mike Pence and the Pentagon, reacted to Trump’s venom with a sense of humor.

“I see I have honeymoon well wishes from my former boss! Too kind!” Farah tweeted.

Farah resigned in December 2020 in apparent recognition of the administration’s political reality after the election loss. Farah’s resignation statement contained praise for the administration’s accomplishments, which Trump pointed to in his invective.