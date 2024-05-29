PoliticsDonald Trump2024 electionsAlyssa Farah Griffin

‘Buckle Up’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Issues Warning Ahead Of Trump Trial Verdict

The ex-Trump aide predicted the former president's response whatever way his hush-money trial goes.
Lee Moran
Reporter, HuffPost

Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former communications director in Donald Trump’s White House, on Tuesday warned people to brace themselves for the fallout whatever the verdict of the former president’s hush-money trial.

The presumptive GOP presidential nominee is “worried” and rattled because he has a complete lack of control over what could happen and a conviction would have major legal and political consequences, Griffin told CNN’s Jake Tapper.

But even if Trump is acquitted, Griffin said, “We need to get ready and buckle up to hear weeks and weeks of him saying it was a witch hunt, it was the Biden government pushing this.”

“And whether he’s exonerated or not he’s going to lean into grievance regardless of what the outcome of this is,” she predicted.

A conviction for Trump would be “incredibly challenging” and “unsettling” for swing voters, Griffin added.

Closing arguments in the trial ended Monday.

Jury deliberations are expected to begin Tuesday.

Watch Griffin’s full analysis here:

