Mike Pence's Former Press Secretary Slams Moral 'Disrepair' Of Republican Party

Mike Pence’s former press secretary Alyssa Farah Griffin blasted the moral “disrepair” of the Republican Party on Friday after she’s received hate messages for reportedly cooperating with the House select committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Getting a lot of hate for thinking 1/6 was a big deal,” Griffin tweeted. “There’s nothing less conservative [than] trying to overturn democratic process,” she snapped.

“I watched a violent mob call for my boss & mentor, Mike Pence, to be hanged on the steps of the US Capitol,” she added.

Axios reported on Thursday that Griffin is cooperating with congressional investigators. Pence’s former chief of staff Marc Short is also among those in Pence’s circle talking to the House select committee.

Short wrote a scathing draft article intended for The Washington Post in which he attacked the pressure put on the then-vice president on Jan. 6 to hold up certification of Electoral College votes, which would have violated both the Constitution and Pence’s oath of office.

While Short was hunkered down with Pence amid the melee that day, he was receiving emails from Donald Trump ally and right-wing attorney John Eastman, who authored so-called coup memos on how the then-president could overturn his 2020 election loss.

Eastman blamed Pence for the violence and told Short there was still time for Pence to hold up the pro forma electoral vote certification, according to Short’s intended op-ed piece.