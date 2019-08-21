Alyssa Milano Reveals She Had 2 Abortions In 1 Year: 'It Was Absolutely The Right Choice'

Alabama passed the most extreme of the new laws in May, banning all abortions from the time a person is “known to be pregnant” and providing no exceptions for rape or incest. Also in May, Georgia passed a “heartbeat bill,” which bans abortion around six weeks ― a time when many women do not know they’re pregnant.

This recent “assault against women’s bodies,” Milano said, has forced her to reflect on what she would’ve lost if she had not had those two abortions.