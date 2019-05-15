Alyssa Milano, Chris Evans, Other Celebs Rip 'Unbelievable' Alabama Abortion Ban

Celebrities, athletes and other entertainers called out Alabama’s politicians after a near-total ban on abortion passed the state’s Senate on Tuesday night.
Doctors who perform abortions at any stage of pregnancy will face a minimum of 10 years in prison under the law, which has no exceptions for rape or incest but does include one for cases where the life of the mother is at risk.
Since the Alabama House passed the Human Life Protection Act last month, it will now go to the desk of Gov. Kay Ivey (R), who has not yet said if she will sign it.
Actors, athletes, writers and producers raised their voices on Twitter to express outrage over the bill:
