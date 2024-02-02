Alyssa Milano Says She Couldn’t Afford Trip For Son’s Team After GoFundMe Uproar

Actor Alyssa Milano said Thursday that she requested donations to finance a trip for her son’s baseball team because she could not afford to pay for all of it.
The former “Who’s the Boss?” and “Charmed” TV star got massive backlash for soliciting donors on X last week, with some saying she should fund the trip herself.
“Every parent raises money for their child’s sports teams and many of them do so through GoFundMe. I am no different,” she wrote on Instagram. “As much as I’d love to pay for the entire team and their families for travel, transportation, hotel, food and beverage, uniforms, trading pins and all the things teams do for this kind of trip — I can not afford to do so. Maybe someday.”
Milano wrote how the resentment spread onto the social media of her 12-year-old son, Milo. She shared a screenshot of an Instagram troll telling her son in a comment how “selfish” Milano was and her boy jumping to her defense in response.
“You do realize I’m only 12 and I love my mom,” her son wrote. “My mom is the greatest human of all time. She does everything for everyone.”
Milano continued in her post: “Also, if I did pay for everyone—my trolls would find something else to be hurtful about. Regardless of how you feel about me, going on to my hardworking 12 year old son’s Instagram page and leaving these kinds of messages is so horrid. Leave the kids alone. Let them play baseball. If you are against donating—don’t donate. If you’d like to donate to help the team’s families — we appreciate it.”
The GoFundMe that Milano linked to has exceeded its $10,000 goal.