Alyssa Milano Reveals She Had COVID-19: 'I Thought I Was Dying'

Alyssa Milano shared Wednesday that she had COVID-19 earlier during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I thought I was dying,” the “Charmed” actor wrote in an Instagram post (see below). A photo shows her on April 2, after she’d been feeling ill for two weeks.
Milano said she couldn’t breathe well or keep food down, and suffered intense headaches and low-grade fever. She said she took two COVID-19 tests and an antibody test ― all surprisingly came back negative.
But symptoms that persisted months later prompted her to take another antibody test “from a blood draw (not the finger prick),” she said. The positive result confirmed her strong suspicion.
“I had Covid19,” she wrote. “I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don’t know the real numbers. I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax.”
Milano, who made news earlier this week for an announced “Who’s the Boss?” revival, said she will donate her plasma, and urged fans to mask up, wash hands and social distance.
- Stay up to date with our live blog as we cover the COVID-19 pandemic
- 7 essential pieces of relationship advice for couples in quarantine
- What you need to know about face masks right now
- How to tell if you need to start doing online therapy
- Lost your job due to coronavirus? Here’s what you need to know.
- Parenting during the coronavirus crisis?
- The HuffPost guide to working from home
- What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.
-
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.